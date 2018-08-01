Press release
Commission appoints Interim Manager at Capricorn Animal Rescue and Sanctuary
Continued concerns about governance and management lead to appointment of interim manager
The Charity Commission has today announced the appointment of an interim manager to Capricorn Animal Rescue and Sanctuary (inc. Aston, Hawarden Animal Aid) due to continued concerns about the governance and management of the charity.
Interim managers are appointed to take over the running of a charity where the Commission has identified misconduct or mismanagement, or there is a need to protect the charity’s property.
The Commission opened a statutory inquiry into Capricorn Animal Rescue and Sanctuary on 9 February 2017 to examine regulatory concerns about the governance of the charity, potential unauthorised trustee benefit, and whether the trustees have properly exercised their responsibilities under charity law - particularly their duty to account for the charity’s funds.
The Commission made an order under Section 76 (3)(g) of the Charities Act 2011 on 30 July 2018 to appoint Guy Hollander of Mazars as interim manager to the exclusion of the trustees.
He will take on full control of the day-to-day management and administration of the charity from the current trustee until the Commission makes a further order.
Harvey Grenville, Head of Investigations and Enforcement at the Charity Commission said:
We are not satisfied that the current governance procedures and practices are working properly, or are likely to be rectified by the trustees. A decision by the Charity Commission to appoint an interim manager is not taken lightly and reflects the seriousness of our regulatory concerns.
Part of the interim manager’s duties will be to establish the viability of the charity and determine the most appropriate option regarding its future.
The Commission’s investigation continues.
Ends
Notes to editors
- This appointment is a temporary and protective power that will be reviewed at regular intervals. It will continue until the Commission makes a further Order for its variation or discharge.
- The Commission is aware that the charity has been the subject of concerns from members of the public relating to the welfare of animals in the charity’s care; this does not fall within the Commission’s remit and concerns on this matter should be directed to the RSPCA. Their 24-hour cruelty and advice line can be reached at 0300 1234 999.
- It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were. Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK.
- The Charity Commission is the independent regulator of charities in England and Wales. For more information see the about us page on GOV.UK.
- Search for charities on our online register.
Press office
Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gsi.gov.uk
Press enquiries - office hours 0300 065 2123
Press enquiries - out of hours 07785 748787