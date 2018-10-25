Commander JFC awards outstanding individuals

General Sir Chris Deverell, Commander JFC , presented the awards to recipients, who were joined by family members and colleagues at the ceremony. Welcoming the recipients, General Deverell said:

The work carried out by Joint Forces Command is only made possible by its staff. Today we are able to recognise the work of individuals in the JFC workforce who have made an extraordinary contribution to JFC ’s success, and it is important that we do so. Being able to recognise these achievements is one of the favourite parts of my role as Commander JFC . The staff here today should be incredibly proud of what they have done, and I hope the realise they stand as a leading example to their colleagues in JFC and across UK defence.

Commendations were awarded to individuals from across JFC in recognition for their work and achievements. These commendations recognise support to ongoing operations and activities, engagement with the local community, and individual acts of courage in the line of duty.

After receiving his award Lt Col Lamb said:

It is always great to be recognised. We all work hard, and if you do get recognised then that is fantastic.

Mr Ballard, a civil servant shared:

I’m absolutely touched and honoured, it’s amazing to be recognised. The recognition for me personally is a wonderful feeling, but the people who should really be here as well are my wife and children and my great team at BFBS .

The Commander JFC Commendations can be awarded to service personnel, civil servants and contracted staff from across the organisation. Those awarded the Commander Joint Forces Command Commendations are: