A visual guide to Exercise Saif Sareea logistics

The UK’s lead exercise of 2018, Exercise Saif Sareea 3 (SS3), is taking place this autumn in Oman. It has been years in the making, with Joint Forces Command at the very centre. Delivering an expeditionary exercise on this scale brings a host of complex challenges for Joint Forces Command and the wider Ministry of Defence, from ensuring 24/7 medical cover to making sure drinking water never runs out.

This ‘Guide to Exercise Saif Sareea logistics’ helps explain this monumental effort, outlining who is responsible for this kind of military exercises abroad, and how they are delivered safely and effectively. Please see the Twitter details at the bottom of the page to stay on top of all Saif Sareea 3 news.

What is Exercise Saif Sareea 3?

‘Saif Sareea 3’, shortened to SS3, means ‘Swift Sword’ in Arabic. It is the name for the UK-Omani military exercise taking place in Oman from October to November 2018.

Who runs the logistics for Exercise Saif Sareea 3?

The ‘Joint Force Logistics Component’ (JFLogC) oversee and deliver the logistics for Exercise Saif Sareea 3 (SS3).

What do Exercise Saif Sareea 3 logistics look like on the ground?

The ‘Joint Force Logistics Component’ (JFLogC) are harnessing resources across the army, navy & RAF to deliver the UK’s logistics capability for Exercise Saif Sareea 3 (SS3) in Oman.

How do you keep 5,500 UK troops safe whilst on exercise in Oman?

Exercise Saif Sareea 3 (SS3) will test the UK and Oman’s ability to deploy a ‘Coalition Joint Task Force’ to the Gulf region and operate in austere and challenging conditions together.

