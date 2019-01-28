Secretary of State visits the jHub

Joined by Commander Joint Forces Command ( JFC ), General Sir Chris Deverell, Mr Williamson was briefed on the work being carried out by jHub Defence and their role within JFC .

The Secretary of State also took time to meet with jHub staff and discuss their current work projects. MOD Crown Copyright 2019

During his visit, Mr Williamson was shown projects in various stages of development across several different areas. jHub are working on projects in communications, logistics and medicine, all aimed at delivering advantage for UK Defence.

When it comes to innovation, jHub model their work practices on those used in the private sector, especially by start-ups and technology companies. This allows them to use approaches previously not tried in UK defence, especially when it comes to the procurement of new technology and systems. jHub measures its success by its ability to deliver capabilities into the hands of users.

The Secretary of State was briefed on jHub's role within Joint Forces Command, and how it supports UK defence. MOD Crown Copyright 2019

After the visit, General Deverell said:

jHub is at the cutting edge of innovation in UK defence. By taking new and original approaches to developing ideas and technology, promoting approaches employed in the private sector, they can disrupt current process and deliver advantage.