News story
Secretary of State visits the jHub
The Rt Hon Gavin Williamson MP, Secretary of State for Defence, has visited the jHub offices in London to learn about their role in UK defence.
Joined by Commander Joint Forces Command (JFC), General Sir Chris Deverell, Mr Williamson was briefed on the work being carried out by jHub Defence and their role within JFC.
During his visit, Mr Williamson was shown projects in various stages of development across several different areas. jHub are working on projects in communications, logistics and medicine, all aimed at delivering advantage for UK Defence.
When it comes to innovation, jHub model their work practices on those used in the private sector, especially by start-ups and technology companies. This allows them to use approaches previously not tried in UK defence, especially when it comes to the procurement of new technology and systems. jHub measures its success by its ability to deliver capabilities into the hands of users.
After the visit, General Deverell said:
jHub is at the cutting edge of innovation in UK defence. By taking new and original approaches to developing ideas and technology, promoting approaches employed in the private sector, they can disrupt current process and deliver advantage.
It has been great to show the Secretary of State the work jHub has been carrying out, and how this benefits not only JFC but the whole of UK defence. jHub typify the work being carried out across JFC, and how we are working to strengthen and ensure we are leaders.