Carillion declares insolvency: information for employees, creditors and suppliers

On 15 January 2018, a winding up order was made against Carillion Plc and the court appointed the Official Receiver as the liquidator.

To ensure continuity of public services, the companies will employ workers on the same terms and conditions as before:

employees should continue to turn up for work and will be paid as normal

any employee worried about their pension situation can ring The Pension Advisory Service (TPAS) on 0300 123 1047 for free and impartial guidance

The Pension Advisory Service (TPAS) has also set up a special helpline number for members of these pension schemes: 020 7630 2715. Those already receiving their pensions will continue to receive payment

a dedicated website has been set up to provide information for anyone affected - see www.pwc.co.uk/carillion and a dedicated helpline – 0800 063 9282

Information for employees

I work for Carillion - what should I do?

You should continue to turn up for work as usual and you will be paid. Please visit www.pwc.co.uk/carillion for more information.

What about my pension?

Anyone worried about their pension situation can ring The Pension Advisory Service (TPAS) on 0300 123 1047 for free and impartial guidance. TPAS has also set up a special helpline number for members of these pension schemes: 020 7630 2715. Those already receiving their pensions will continue to receive payment.

I’m worried about my job

JobCentre Plus, through its Rapid Response Service, stands ready to support any employee affected by this announcement.

Getting help with your application for redundancy payments

If you worked directly for the liquidated companies under an employment contract, and your employment ceases then you will be entitled to redundancy and other related payments from the Insolvency Service.

Self-employed contractors and agency workers who provide services to the companies are not eligible to apply for redundancy payments.

If you were an employee of the liquidated companies and your employment ceases you will receive from the Special Managers a case reference number (e.g CN12345678). Once you have this information you can apply online.

Further information

If you have any further questions, you can also contact the dedicated helpline: 0800 063 9282.

Information for suppliers

Customers, suppliers and sub-contractors should call their usual operational points of contact in the Group and visit the website www.pwc.co.uk/carillion.

Information for creditors

You will need to register as a creditor in the liquidation if:

you haven’t been paid for goods or services you’ve supplied to the Carillion companies in liquidation

you have paid these companies for goods or services that you haven’t received

Self-employed contractors and agency workers who provided services to Carillion are not entitled to redundancy payments and should speak to your usual point of contact in the companies.

What happened?

Carillion Plc entered into insolvency on 15 January 2018 along with a number of subsidiary companies in the group. All companies will continue to operate, providing continuity of public services, until further notice.

The Official Receiver has been appointed by the Court as liquidator of Carillion Plc and is now responsible for the day-to-day control and management of the liquidated companies in the group. Partners at PwC have been appointed as Special Managers to assist.

Government contracts with Carillion include services for hospitals, schools, prisons and transport. Carillion delivered around 450 contracts with government, representing 38% of Carillion’s 2016 reported revenue. Key central government contracts are held with Department for Education, Department for Health and Social Care, Ministry of Justice and Department for Transport. These are not the cause of the company’s present financial difficulties.

Further information

If you have any further questions, you can contact the dedicated helpline on 0800 063 9282.