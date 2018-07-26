Amnesty event chance for illegal car breakers to make fresh start

Illegal car breakers in the Portsmouth area are being invited to find out more about becoming ‘legit’ at an amnesty event being staged all this week by the Environment Agency.

The Environment Agency is encouraging those interested in making a fresh start to visit their incident vehicle parked next to Mick’s Burgers on Portsdown Hill.

Visitors will be able to talk to staff in person and find out how to get a permit – with no catches or comebacks. The officers will be there from 8am until 3pm every day until Friday July 20.

The impact of illegal waste sites is estimated at £98 million, with illegal car breakers among the worst offenders. The Environment Agency has new powers to clamp down on illegal breakers, such as by blocking their yard, seizing their van and confiscating their profits.

Those choosing to hurt the reputation of the car-breaking industry by operating illegally without the necessary paperwork and infrastructure might save money in the short term. However, they cause pollution, fires, illegal hazardous waste, and take business away from the ‘good guys’ who are doing their best to run a professional operation to support their family.

Environment Agency officers are already out looking for illegal operators, on the roads of Portsmouth and Chichester, and online.

Vic Jennings, from the Environment Agency’s Hampshire and Isle of Wight Regulatory Waste Team, said:

We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for local car breakers to get legit. We’re using our incident vehicle up on Portsdown Hill from 8am to 3pm all this week so people can drop in discretely, and anonymously if they wish. We can answer their questions, or even start them on the process if that’s what they want. Our message is simple: ‘show us you’re trying, and we’ll help you all the way’.

Free help is also available online or by calling 03708 506 506.

The Environment Agency will be holding another amnesty week 15 to 19 October 2018, on the Chichester bypass, next to the Pass Street Café, PO19 7RT.