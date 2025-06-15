PM call with President of the United Arab Emirates His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: 15 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, from Ottawa this afternoon.

They discussed the grave situation in the Middle East. The Prime Minister reiterated that his priority is diplomacy and dialogue, in order to de-escalate as quickly as possible.

The Prime Minister said this would be top of the agenda during his conversations with G7 partners in the next two days. They also discussed Gaza, and the need to bring an end to the devastation there.

They agreed to stay in close touch.