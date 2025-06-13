Press release

PM call with President Trump of the United States: 13 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this evening.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
Published
13 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this evening.

The leaders discussed the military action in the Middle East overnight and agreed on the importance of diplomacy and dialogue.

Updating on his conversations with partners today, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s grave concerns about Iran’s nuclear programmes.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again at the G7 in Canada next week.

Updates to this page

Published 13 June 2025