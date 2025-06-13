PM call with President Trump of the United States: 13 June 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this evening.
The leaders discussed the military action in the Middle East overnight and agreed on the importance of diplomacy and dialogue.
Updating on his conversations with partners today, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s grave concerns about Iran’s nuclear programmes.
The leaders looked forward to speaking again at the G7 in Canada next week.