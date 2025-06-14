PM call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia: 14 June 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman this afternoon.
They discussed the gravely concerning situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need to de-escalate.
The Prime Minister updated on his conversations with partners so far and reiterated that the UK is poised to work closely with its allies in the coming days to support a diplomatic resolution.