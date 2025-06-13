The Military division of The King's Birthday Honours List 2025

Royal Navy Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath

As Companions

Rear Admiral Steven MCCARTHY

Rear Admiral Robert George PEDRE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire

As Commanders

Commodore Paul Edward DUNN, OBE

Commodore Philip Gordon GAME

Commodore Timothy Cooper GREEN, ADC

As Officers

Commander Jon James BROWETT

Commander Christopher Charles EVANS

Lieutenant Colonel Paul Stanley FITZPATRICK

Captain Pollyanna HATCHARD

Lieutenant Colonel Liam Michael METCALFE

Captain Eugene Peter MORGAN, RD, Royal Naval Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nicholas POUNDS

As Members

Lieutenant Commander William George BARKER

Major Lewis BODYCOTE

Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technician (Avionics) Rhys DYAS

Commander Daniel GLOVER

Warrant Officer 1 Information Operations Robert GOVIER, Royal Naval Reserve

Warrant Officer 1 Air Engineering Technician (Mechanical) Michael HART

Commander Carla Lisa HIGGINS

Warrant Officer 1 Warfare Specialist (Underwater Warfare) Robin MCCOLL

Lieutenant Commander Hugo Christopher MITCHELL-HEGGS

Surgeon Commander Matthew Alec OSBORNE

Major Lee Andrew STEWART

Commander James TIBBITTS

Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technician (Mechanical) Robert Lee WARNETT

Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Warfare Weapons) Michael WATSON

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Supply Chain) Samantha MARTIN, VR, Royal Naval Reserve

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Warrant Officer Class 2 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Michael John BARKER

Lieutenant Commander Matthew Peter JOHNSON

Non-Operational Gallantry

King’s Gallantry Medal

Leading Logistician (Catering Services) Dave Neala LA CROIX

Petty Officer (Diver) Craig Antony MADDOCK

King’s Commendation for Bravery

Petty Officer (Diver) Paul Anthony Damian CARTWRIGHT

Army Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath

As Companion

Major General Zachary Raymond STENNING, OBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire

As Knight Commander

Lieutenant General Charles Seymour COLLINS, DSO, OBE

As Commanders

Colonel Nicholas Owen FITZGERALD, MBE, Army Reserve

Colonel Iain Edward GIBB, KHS

Colonel Graham John SEFTON

Brigadier Alexander James SMITH

As Officers

Colonel Patrick Andrew ALLEN

Lieutenant Colonel Rupert Timothy ANDERSON, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Major Paul Christopher CARNEY, Corps of Royal Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel Joanne Patrice D’ARCY, Royal Army Medical Service

Colonel Stephen Weatherley DAVIES, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Jon Young ELFORD, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel James Robert GREEN, Grenadier Guards

Lieutenant Colonel Glenis Jane Helena MALONEY, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Andrew Wyville NELSON, Corps of Royal Engineers

Colonel Richard David NEWLAND

Lieutenant Colonel Steven Carnell PENGILLY, The Rifles

Lieutenant Colonel Frank Stanley REEVES, MBE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

As Members

Warrant Officer Class 2 Mehmet Alan ASIR, VR, The Parachute Regiment, Army Reserve

Major Timothy Richard BARKER, Royal Tank Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Kenneth BINGHAM, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Major Stephen Barry BROWN, Royal Corps of Signals

Staff Sergeant Gordon Alexander BRUCE, Royal Army Physical Training Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Stephen John CANDLIN, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve

Major William Edward COOK, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major Christopher Michael Roy DANBY, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers

Major Neil Alan Richard DONAGHY, Royal Corps of Signals

Captain Michael Wayne EYNON, VR, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve

Major Alexander James FARRALL, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Warrant Officer Class 1 Tracy Anne FREER, VR, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch), Army Reserve

Major Douglas James GRAHAM, The Queen’s Royal Hussars

Major William Peter HODGSON, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Captain Thomas William HULME, General Service Corps, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 1 Adam JOHNSTON, The Royal Logistic Corps

Warrant Officer Class 2 Stephen Alan JONES, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Bharat Sunil KARA, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Major David James LOVE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)

Lieutenant Colonel James David LYON, Royal Army Medical Service

Major Jonathan Matthew MARSAY, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Warrant Officer Class 2 Donald Scott Cameron McGREGOR, Royal Army Physical Training Corps, Army Reserve

Sergeant Christopher John MORGAN, The Welsh Guards, Army Reserve

Major Amelia Anne MORRISSEY, Adjutant General’s Corps (Army Legal Services Branch)

Major Martin James MURPHY, The Royal Logistic Corps

Staff Sergeant Emmanuel OPPONG, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Lieutenant John William PICKERING, Army Cadet Force

Major Andrew Victor POULTON, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Major James William REANEY, The Rifles

Major Marcus Alexander Rokeby ROBERTS, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Army Reserve

Captain Richard Michael St John SHEEHAN, The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

Warrant Officer Class 1 Colin Peter James Giblin SINCLAIR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Katherine Frances BADHAM-THORNHILL, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major Luke William TURRELL, JP, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major Tom Paterson WATSON, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major William WELSH, Army Cadet Force

Corporal Ceiron Alexander WILLIAMS, The Parachute Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Stephen WILSON, The Queen’ Royal Hussars

Major Paul William YOUNG, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Warrant Officer Class 1 Ashley Grant COULL, Royal Army Medical Service

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Warrant Officer Class 2 Mark Vere EBDON, VR, The Royal Welsh, Army Reserve

Colonel Alexander John Grindlay FORBES, TD, VR, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 James Charles McMILLEN, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Colonel Andrew James Gerard RYAN, TD, VR, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 1 Nathan John TOMS, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Major Brent Stephen William CARTER, Royal Army Medical Service

Corporal Connor-James Derek DAVIDSON, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Cameron LONG, QGM, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Jonathan Grant STUDWELL, MBE, Intelligence Corps

Major Paul Robert WOOSTER, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Non-Operational Gallantry

King’s Commendation for Bravery

Lance Corporal Charley Dean DRAPER, Corps of Royal Engineers

Lance Corporal Rhys Jamie PETERSEN, Corps of Royal Engineers

Royal Air Force Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath

As Knight Commander

Air Marshal John Jackson STRINGER, CBE

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal Mark William James CHAPPELL

Air Vice-Marshal Alastair Peter Thomas SMITH

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire

As Commanders

Group Captain Andrew BURTON

Air Commodore Ian James SHARROCKS, OBE

As Officers

Group Captain Andrew Phillip BARON

Group Captain Paul BARONI

Group Captain Hannah Mary BISHOP

Group Captain Rachel Louise DIXON

Wing Commander Gemma Ann LONSDALE

Wing Commander Timothy Charles PAGE

Wing Commander Ankur Narendra PANDYA

As Members

Corporal Emile-Josiah BANGURA

Squadron Leader Charles Benjamin Marr EMMERSON

Warrant Officer Craig HAMILTON

Sergeant Gareth Lloyd JONES

Flying Officer David Colin McCRAE

Flight Lieutenant Raj Kiran MEHTA

Flight Lieutenant Marcus William NORMAN

Squadron Leader Joseph Robert RUSHTON

Squadron Leader Thomas Anthony SMITH

Squadron Leader Mark David SUGDEN

Squadron Leader David James TAUDEVIN

Squadron Leader James Kevin WILYMAN

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Flight Sergeant Stephanie Louise ROBERTS

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Sergeant Darren James TYLER

Distinguished Flying Cross

Flight Lieutenant Jason Aaron CHADWICK

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Flight Sergeant Jonathan Paul GRAHAM

Squadron Leader Garry Ross MCKAY

Wing Commander Ieuan Donald Eddy ROBINSON

Squadron Leader Benjamin Robert Michael TRIPP

Non-Operational Gallantry

Air Force Cross

Squadron Leader Jonathan Mark Gerald HAWKINS

Flight Lieutenant Stephen Benjamin WATSON

King’s Commendation for Bravery in the Air