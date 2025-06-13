The Military division of The King's Birthday Honours List 2025
A number of military personnel have been granted state honours in the King’s Birthday Honours list for their work in the Armed Forces.
Royal Navy Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Companions
- Rear Admiral Steven MCCARTHY
- Rear Admiral Robert George PEDRE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commanders
- Commodore Paul Edward DUNN, OBE
- Commodore Philip Gordon GAME
- Commodore Timothy Cooper GREEN, ADC
As Officers
- Commander Jon James BROWETT
- Commander Christopher Charles EVANS
- Lieutenant Colonel Paul Stanley FITZPATRICK
- Captain Pollyanna HATCHARD
- Lieutenant Colonel Liam Michael METCALFE
- Captain Eugene Peter MORGAN, RD, Royal Naval Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nicholas POUNDS
As Members
- Lieutenant Commander William George BARKER
- Major Lewis BODYCOTE
- Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technician (Avionics) Rhys DYAS
- Commander Daniel GLOVER
- Warrant Officer 1 Information Operations Robert GOVIER, Royal Naval Reserve
- Warrant Officer 1 Air Engineering Technician (Mechanical) Michael HART
- Commander Carla Lisa HIGGINS
- Warrant Officer 1 Warfare Specialist (Underwater Warfare) Robin MCCOLL
- Lieutenant Commander Hugo Christopher MITCHELL-HEGGS
- Surgeon Commander Matthew Alec OSBORNE
- Major Lee Andrew STEWART
- Commander James TIBBITTS
- Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technician (Mechanical) Robert Lee WARNETT
- Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Warfare Weapons) Michael WATSON
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Supply Chain) Samantha MARTIN, VR, Royal Naval Reserve
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Michael John BARKER
- Lieutenant Commander Matthew Peter JOHNSON
Non-Operational Gallantry
King’s Gallantry Medal
- Leading Logistician (Catering Services) Dave Neala LA CROIX
- Petty Officer (Diver) Craig Antony MADDOCK
King’s Commendation for Bravery
- Petty Officer (Diver) Paul Anthony Damian CARTWRIGHT
Army Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Companion
- Major General Zachary Raymond STENNING, OBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Knight Commander
- Lieutenant General Charles Seymour COLLINS, DSO, OBE
As Commanders
- Colonel Nicholas Owen FITZGERALD, MBE, Army Reserve
- Colonel Iain Edward GIBB, KHS
- Colonel Graham John SEFTON
- Brigadier Alexander James SMITH
As Officers
- Colonel Patrick Andrew ALLEN
- Lieutenant Colonel Rupert Timothy ANDERSON, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
- Major Paul Christopher CARNEY, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Lieutenant Colonel Joanne Patrice D’ARCY, Royal Army Medical Service
- Colonel Stephen Weatherley DAVIES, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Jon Young ELFORD, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel James Robert GREEN, Grenadier Guards
- Lieutenant Colonel Glenis Jane Helena MALONEY, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Andrew Wyville NELSON, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Colonel Richard David NEWLAND
- Lieutenant Colonel Steven Carnell PENGILLY, The Rifles
- Lieutenant Colonel Frank Stanley REEVES, MBE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
As Members
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Mehmet Alan ASIR, VR, The Parachute Regiment, Army Reserve
- Major Timothy Richard BARKER, Royal Tank Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Kenneth BINGHAM, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
- Major Stephen Barry BROWN, Royal Corps of Signals
- Staff Sergeant Gordon Alexander BRUCE, Royal Army Physical Training Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Stephen John CANDLIN, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve
- Major William Edward COOK, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Major Christopher Michael Roy DANBY, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers
- Major Neil Alan Richard DONAGHY, Royal Corps of Signals
- Captain Michael Wayne EYNON, VR, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve
- Major Alexander James FARRALL, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Tracy Anne FREER, VR, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch), Army Reserve
- Major Douglas James GRAHAM, The Queen’s Royal Hussars
- Major William Peter HODGSON, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Captain Thomas William HULME, General Service Corps, Army Reserve
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Adam JOHNSTON, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Stephen Alan JONES, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Lieutenant Colonel Bharat Sunil KARA, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
- Major David James LOVE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)
- Lieutenant Colonel James David LYON, Royal Army Medical Service
- Major Jonathan Matthew MARSAY, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Donald Scott Cameron McGREGOR, Royal Army Physical Training Corps, Army Reserve
- Sergeant Christopher John MORGAN, The Welsh Guards, Army Reserve
- Major Amelia Anne MORRISSEY, Adjutant General’s Corps (Army Legal Services Branch)
- Major Martin James MURPHY, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Staff Sergeant Emmanuel OPPONG, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Lieutenant John William PICKERING, Army Cadet Force
- Major Andrew Victor POULTON, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Major James William REANEY, The Rifles
- Major Marcus Alexander Rokeby ROBERTS, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Army Reserve
- Captain Richard Michael St John SHEEHAN, The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Colin Peter James Giblin SINCLAIR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
- Lieutenant Colonel Katherine Frances BADHAM-THORNHILL, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Major Luke William TURRELL, JP, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Major Tom Paterson WATSON, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Major William WELSH, Army Cadet Force
- Corporal Ceiron Alexander WILLIAMS, The Parachute Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel Stephen WILSON, The Queen’ Royal Hussars
- Major Paul William YOUNG, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Ashley Grant COULL, Royal Army Medical Service
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Mark Vere EBDON, VR, The Royal Welsh, Army Reserve
- Colonel Alexander John Grindlay FORBES, TD, VR, Army Reserve
- Warrant Officer Class 2 James Charles McMILLEN, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
- Colonel Andrew James Gerard RYAN, TD, VR, Army Reserve
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Nathan John TOMS, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
- Major Brent Stephen William CARTER, Royal Army Medical Service
- Corporal Connor-James Derek DAVIDSON, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
- Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Cameron LONG, QGM, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Jonathan Grant STUDWELL, MBE, Intelligence Corps
- Major Paul Robert WOOSTER, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Non-Operational Gallantry
King’s Commendation for Bravery
- Lance Corporal Charley Dean DRAPER, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Lance Corporal Rhys Jamie PETERSEN, Corps of Royal Engineers
Royal Air Force Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Knight Commander
- Air Marshal John Jackson STRINGER, CBE
As Companions
- Air Vice-Marshal Mark William James CHAPPELL
- Air Vice-Marshal Alastair Peter Thomas SMITH
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commanders
- Group Captain Andrew BURTON
- Air Commodore Ian James SHARROCKS, OBE
As Officers
- Group Captain Andrew Phillip BARON
- Group Captain Paul BARONI
- Group Captain Hannah Mary BISHOP
- Group Captain Rachel Louise DIXON
- Wing Commander Gemma Ann LONSDALE
- Wing Commander Timothy Charles PAGE
- Wing Commander Ankur Narendra PANDYA
As Members
- Corporal Emile-Josiah BANGURA
- Squadron Leader Charles Benjamin Marr EMMERSON
- Warrant Officer Craig HAMILTON
- Sergeant Gareth Lloyd JONES
- Flying Officer David Colin McCRAE
- Flight Lieutenant Raj Kiran MEHTA
- Flight Lieutenant Marcus William NORMAN
- Squadron Leader Joseph Robert RUSHTON
- Squadron Leader Thomas Anthony SMITH
- Squadron Leader Mark David SUGDEN
- Squadron Leader David James TAUDEVIN
- Squadron Leader James Kevin WILYMAN
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Flight Sergeant Stephanie Louise ROBERTS
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Sergeant Darren James TYLER
Distinguished Flying Cross
- Flight Lieutenant Jason Aaron CHADWICK
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
- Flight Sergeant Jonathan Paul GRAHAM
- Squadron Leader Garry Ross MCKAY
- Wing Commander Ieuan Donald Eddy ROBINSON
- Squadron Leader Benjamin Robert Michael TRIPP
Non-Operational Gallantry
Air Force Cross
- Squadron Leader Jonathan Mark Gerald HAWKINS
- Flight Lieutenant Stephen Benjamin WATSON
King’s Commendation for Bravery in the Air
- Flight Lieutenant Michael Martin Tenison HOWELL