PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel: 13 June 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, this afternoon following last night’s events.
The Prime Minister was clear that Israel has a right to self-defence and set out the UK’s grave concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme.
He reiterated the need for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution, in the interests of stability in the region.