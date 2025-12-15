Advice accepted on spring 2026 COVID-19 vaccination programme
The government has accepted advice on eligibility from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for the spring 2026 COVID-19 vaccination programme.
On 13 November 2024, JCVI published advice on the COVID-19 vaccination programme for spring 2025, autumn 2025 and spring 2026.
On 15 December 2025, the government decided, in line with JCVI advice, that a COVID-19 vaccine should be offered to those in the population most vulnerable to serious outcomes from COVID-19 and who are therefore most likely to benefit from vaccination.
Vaccination will therefore be offered in England in spring 2026 to:
- adults aged 75 and over
- residents in care homes for older people
- individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said:
We have accepted advice from JCVI regarding eligibility for the spring 2026 COVID-19 vaccination programme. Eligibility remains the same as last year.
This is based on independent expert advice from JCVI to protect those who remain at higher risk. Vaccination will be offered to adults aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults and immunosuppressed individuals.
Vaccines have been one of the greatest public health achievements in history, and COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide important protection for those who need it most.