Advice accepted on spring 2026 COVID-19 vaccination programme

On 13 November 2024, JCVI published advice on the COVID-19 vaccination programme for spring 2025, autumn 2025 and spring 2026.

On 15 December 2025, the government decided, in line with JCVI advice, that a COVID-19 vaccine should be offered to those in the population most vulnerable to serious outcomes from COVID-19 and who are therefore most likely to benefit from vaccination.

Vaccination will therefore be offered in England in spring 2026 to:

adults aged 75 and over

residents in care homes for older people

individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: