Additional support for Leicester scaled back as local spread of COVID-19 slows

Following concerted efforts in the past few weeks, led by Leicester City Council and residents living in the area, the rate at which COVID-19 cases are growing is now in line with national and regional rates.

From Tuesday 6 July, guidance on taking additional caution when meeting anyone outside a person’s household or support bubble and minimising travel in and out of the affected areas will no longer apply in Leicester.

To continue to support this effort, everybody living and working in Leicester is still strongly encouraged to continue following key behaviours and actions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. This includes Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air and making use of the free, twice-weekly rapid testing offer, even if not showing symptoms.

Importantly, all over-18s are advised to come forward for the vaccine as soon as possible, and to get their second dose when able for the fullest possible protection.

Health Minister, Lord Bethell said:

I want to pay tribute to residents and local leaders in Leicester who have helped to protect their community from the spread of the delta variant.