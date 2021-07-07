Research and analysis

Lateral flow device performance data

Analysis confirms lateral flow devices (LFDs) are successful at identifying infectious cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and real-world data shows Innova LFDs are capable of detecting the Delta variant.

Department of Health and Social Care
7 July 2021

Asymptomatic testing for SARS-CoV-2 using antigen-detecting lateral flow devices: evidence from performance data October 2020 to May 2021

Key points summary: asymptomatic testing for SARS-CoV-2 using antigen-detecting lateral flow devices (evidence from performance data October 2020 to May 2021)

Technical report: in vitro and clinical post-market surveillance of Biotime SARS-CoV-2 Lateral Flow Antigen Device in detecting the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant (B.1.617.2)

Following the roll-out of rapid testing, NHS Test and Trace has published further analysis of rapid testing using lateral flow devices (LFDs).

The findings show the tests are more sensitive (how good the test is at detecting true positives) with higher viral loads (people most likely to be infectious).

The performance data includes studies submitted to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) as part of the exceptional use authorisation.

Routine post-market surveillance also shows there is no significant difference in the Innova LFDs’ ability to detect the Delta and Alpha variants.

