Lateral flow device performance data
Analysis confirms lateral flow devices (LFDs) are successful at identifying infectious cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and real-world data shows Innova LFDs are capable of detecting the Delta variant.
Documents
Details
Following the roll-out of rapid testing, NHS Test and Trace has published further analysis of rapid testing using lateral flow devices (LFDs).
The findings show the tests are more sensitive (how good the test is at detecting true positives) with higher viral loads (people most likely to be infectious).
The performance data includes studies submitted to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) as part of the exceptional use authorisation.
Routine post-market surveillance also shows there is no significant difference in the Innova LFDs’ ability to detect the Delta and Alpha variants.