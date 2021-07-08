Independent report

REACT-1 study of coronavirus transmission: June 2021 interim results

Results of real-time assessment of community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) during June 2021.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
8 July 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

REACT-1 study of coronavirus transmission: June 2021 interim results

HTML

Details

REACT-1 is the largest population surveillance study being undertaken in England that examines the prevalence of the virus causing COVID-19 in the general population. It uses test results and feedback from over 150,000 participants each month.

The study focuses on national, regional and local areas, as well as:

  • age
  • sex
  • ethnicity
  • socio-economic factors
  • employment type
  • contact with known cases
  • symptoms
  • other factors

The findings will provide the government with a better understanding of the virus’s transmission and the risks associated with different population subgroups throughout England. This will inform government policies to protect health and save lives.

Read the pre-print version of this report

Read the press notice accompanying these findings

Published 8 July 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do