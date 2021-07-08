REACT-1 study of coronavirus transmission: June 2021 interim results

REACT-1 is the largest population surveillance study being undertaken in England that examines the prevalence of the virus causing COVID-19 in the general population. It uses test results and feedback from over 150,000 participants each month.

The study focuses on national, regional and local areas, as well as:

age

sex

ethnicity

socio-economic factors

employment type

contact with known cases

symptoms

other factors

The findings will provide the government with a better understanding of the virus’s transmission and the risks associated with different population subgroups throughout England. This will inform government policies to protect health and save lives.

Read the pre-print version of this report

Read the press notice accompanying these findings