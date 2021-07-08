REACT-1 study of coronavirus transmission: June 2021 interim results
Results of real-time assessment of community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) during June 2021.
REACT-1 is the largest population surveillance study being undertaken in England that examines the prevalence of the virus causing COVID-19 in the general population. It uses test results and feedback from over 150,000 participants each month.
The study focuses on national, regional and local areas, as well as:
- age
- sex
- ethnicity
- socio-economic factors
- employment type
- contact with known cases
- symptoms
- other factors
The findings will provide the government with a better understanding of the virus’s transmission and the risks associated with different population subgroups throughout England. This will inform government policies to protect health and save lives.
Read the pre-print version of this report