Liverpool coronavirus (COVID-19) community testing pilot: full evaluation report summary
Summarises the full report from the evaluation led by the University of Liverpool into the pilot of community open-access testing among people without coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms.
The full Liverpool Community Testing Report, published by the University of Liverpool, finds that the Liverpool COVID-19 testing pilot led to a reduction in COVID-19 cases of more than a fifth.
This report follows an interim report published on the University of Liverpool website on 23 December 2020 and summarised on GOV.UK on 14 January 2021.
The evaluation was led by the University of Liverpool, alongside researchers from NHS Test and Trace, Joint Biosecurity Centre, Public Health England and Office for National Statistics.