Open consultation

The appointment and operation of the Patient Safety Commissioner

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
10 June 2021
Applies to:
England

Summary

This consultation seeks views and any comments from those who may be affected or have a particular interest in the set up and functions of the new Patient Safety Commissioner for England.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

This consultation specifically seeks views on the proposed legislative details on the appointment and operation of the Commissioner. This consultation is not seeking to revisit policy decisions on the scope or core duties of the Commissioner, which are now enshrined in statute (Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021).

The proposals on the appointment and operation of the Patient Safety Commissioner cover a range of topics, including the terms of office for the role, remuneration and funding and the establishment of an advisory panel to support the Commissioner.

We would like to hear from anyone with a particular interest in these proposals and/or the Patient Safety Commissioner.

Documents

Consultation on the appointment and operation of the Patient Safety Commissioner

HTML

Ways to respond

Respond online

Published 10 June 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do