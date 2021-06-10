This consultation specifically seeks views on the proposed legislative details on the appointment and operation of the Commissioner. This consultation is not seeking to revisit policy decisions on the scope or core duties of the Commissioner, which are now enshrined in statute (Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021).

The proposals on the appointment and operation of the Patient Safety Commissioner cover a range of topics, including the terms of office for the role, remuneration and funding and the establishment of an advisory panel to support the Commissioner.

We would like to hear from anyone with a particular interest in these proposals and/or the Patient Safety Commissioner.