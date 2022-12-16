Open consultation

Proposed update to the 2023 statutory scheme to control the costs of branded health service medicines

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
16 December 2022

Summary

DHSC is seeking views on a proposed update to the payment percentage for the statutory scheme for branded medicine pricing, particularly from the pharmaceutical industry and NHS patients.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The statutory scheme is set out in legislation in The Branded Health Service Medicines (Costs) Regulations 2018 (the regulations). It is one of 2 schemes, alongside the 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access (VPAS), that control the prices of branded medicines to the NHS.

In scope for this consultation is the statutory scheme payment percentage for 2023, and whether this should be amended. The current statutory scheme payment percentage for 2023 was set following a consultation launched in February 2022. It was calculated before the availability of Q1 to Q3 2022 data, which now shows higher than originally forecast growth in measured sales in 2022 and a subsequent increase in the VPAS payment percentage for 2023.

We therefore consider that the statutory scheme payment percentage for 2023 should be revised to respond to this higher growth.

Documents

Proposed update to the 2023 statutory scheme to control the costs of branded health service medicines

HTML

Proposed update to the 2023 statutory scheme to control the costs of branded health service medicines: impact assessment

PDF, 610 KB, 34 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Write to:

Statutory scheme consultation
Medicine and Pharmacy Directorate
3rd floor
39 Victoria Street
London SW1H 0EU

Published 16 December 2022