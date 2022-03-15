Open consultation

Update to the statutory scheme to control the costs of branded health service medicines

Department of Health and Social Care
15 March 2022

We are seeking views on our proposal to update the payment percentage paid by pharmaceuticals companies who are members of the statutory scheme for branded medicine pricing.

We operate 2 schemes to control NHS spending on branded medicines:

  • voluntary scheme for Branded Medicines Pricing and Access 2019 (referred to as ‘VPAS’ or the ‘voluntary scheme’)
  • a statutory scheme, which is set out in legislation

We are seeking views on our proposal to increase the rate of payments made by pharmaceutical companies who are members of the statutory scheme payment in 2022 and 2023.

This is to ensure we continue to control growth in medicines sales under the statutory scheme at a rate of 1.1% and continue to maintain broad commercial equivalence with VPAS. This in turn ensures the overall medicine spend remains affordable and protects the income to the NHS generated by both schemes, in a way consistent with supporting both the life sciences and the wider community.

Update to the statutory scheme to control the costs of branded health service medicines

Impact assessment

Privacy notice: consultation on the statutory scheme to control the costs of branded health service medicines

