The voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access is a non-contractual voluntary agreement between the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry ( ABPI ).

DHSC is acting on behalf of the UK government, representing the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The ABPI is the representative body of the UK pharmaceutical industry.

The voluntary scheme aims to:

improve patient access to medicines by getting the best value and most effective medicines into use more quickly

keep the branded medicine bill affordable for the NHS through a cap in growth of branded sales

through a cap in growth of branded sales support innovation and a successful life sciences industry in the UK

The voluntary scheme started on 1 January 2019 and will be in place for 5 years until 2023.

The scheme annexes were amended by agreement of DHSC and ABPI on 19 January 2022.

