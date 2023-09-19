Minimum service levels in event of strike action: hospital services

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is seeking views to inform decisions on the introduction of regulations on minimum service levels ( MSLs ) in England, Scotland and Wales, to protect patient safety in key hospital services during strike action.

The UK Government has already consulted on the application of minimum service levels for other sectors. In health, we want to strike the right balance between the ability of workers to strike and the protection of life and health.

Our proposal is that most essential and time-critical hospital services should be covered by MSL regulations. This consultation will help to inform decisions on whether hospital services should be covered and, if so, which hospital services, the appropriate minimum service levels required, and whether any health services outside hospitals should be included.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 applies to England, Scotland and Wales. The act does not apply to Northern Ireland.

We’re seeking views from

the general public (including patients and family members or carers)

trade unions

NHS and health service employers

representative organisations and professional bodies

workers within health services

workers within any other services affected by strikes in the NHS

patient groups

An equality impact assessment will be published in due course.