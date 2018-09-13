Calorie labelling for food and drink served outside of the home

This consultation is seeking views on making places that serve food and drink outside of the home show calorie information (calorie labelling).

For example, this could include on menus in restaurants, cafes, pubs, coffee shops and takeaways.

It also asks for views on:

which businesses and products should have to display calorie information

what information should be displayed alongside information about calories

where this information should be displayed

how businesses can put this into practice and whether they will face any issues or obstacles in doing so

The purpose of calorie labelling is to make sure that people have clear and accurate information about the calorie content of the food and drink that they and their families are eating when dining out, so that they can make informed and healthy choices for themselves and their children.

Nearly 1 in 4 children in England are obese or overweight by the time they start primary school, and this rises to 1 in 3 by the time they leave primary school.

Obese children are more likely to become obese adults, and obesity in adulthood increases a person’s risk of developing:

type 2 diabetes

heart disease

fatty liver disease

a number of cancers

An equality assessment was carried out ahead of this consultation.

The government has also published the methodology of the DHSC calorie model.