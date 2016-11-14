  1. Home

MOD business appointment rules: index

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
14 November 2016
Last updated:
30 June 2017, see all updates

A collection of summaries of advice given under the business appointment rules to applicants at SCS2 and SCS1 level and equivalents.

Documents

  MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from October to December 2016

  MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from July to September 2016

  MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from January to June 2016

  MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from May to December 2015

