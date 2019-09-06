Transparency data

MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from April to June 2019

Summary of advice given under the business appointment rules to applicants at SCS2 and SCS1 level and equivalents.

Published 6 September 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Details

Transparency information about outside appointments or employment taken up by former members of MOD at SCS 1 and SCS 2 level and equivalents (including special advisers of equivalent standing), and which fall within the scope of the business appointment rules contained in the civil service management code.

Published 6 September 2019

Related content