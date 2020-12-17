Transparency data

MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from July to September 2020

Summary of advice given under the business appointment rules to applicants at SCS2 and SCS1 level and equivalents.

Published 17 December 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from July to September 2020

HTML

Details

Transparency information about outside appointments or employment taken up by former members of MOD at SCS 1 and SCS 2 level and equivalents (including special advisers of equivalent standing), and which fall within the scope of the business appointment rules contained in the civil service management code.

Published 17 December 2020

Brexit transition

15 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021

Related content