Transparency data

MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from January to March 2025

Summary of advice given under the business appointment rules to applicants at SCS2 and SCS1 level and equivalents.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
26 June 2025

Documents

MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from January to March 2025

HTML

Details

Transparency information about outside appointments or employment taken up by former members of MOD at SCS 1 and SCS 2 level and equivalents (including special advisers of equivalent standing), and which fall within the scope of the business appointment rules contained in the civil service management code.

Updates to this page

Published 26 June 2025

