MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from October to December 2020

Summary of advice given under the business appointment rules to applicants at SCS2 and SCS1 level and equivalents.

Ministry of Defence
1 February 2023

Transparency information about outside appointments or employment taken up by former members of MOD at SCS 1 and SCS 2 level and equivalents (including special advisers of equivalent standing), and which fall within the scope of the business appointment rules contained in the civil service management code.

