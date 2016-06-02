What is DCPP ?

The Defence Cyber Protection Partnership ( DCPP ), a government industry initiative was formed to create a joint response to the cyber threat.

The DCPP aims to protect our military capability by improving cyber defence through the MOD ’s supply chain while preserving existing investment in cyber security measures.

As part of the partnership the Ministry of Defence has created a number of cyber security standards that have to be met to contract with MOD , these are outlined in the Cyber Security Model (CSM).