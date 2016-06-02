Collection
Defence Cyber Protection Partnership
DCPP is a joint Ministry of Defence (MOD) / industry initiative to improve the protection of the defence supply chain from the cyber threat.
The Defence Cyber Protection Partnership (DCPP), a government industry initiative was formed to create a joint response to the cyber threat.
The DCPP aims to protect our military capability by improving cyber defence through the MOD’s supply chain while preserving existing investment in cyber security measures.
As part of the partnership the Ministry of Defence has created a number of cyber security standards that have to be met to contract with MOD, these are outlined in the Cyber Security Model (CSM).
In order for a supplier to demonstrate their compliance MOD has created the Supplier Cyber Protection Service. For information on how to access this tool please see below.
What is DCPP ?
The DCPP is the partnership between the MOD and industry to decide upon new cyber security standards for industry. These are outlined in our Cyber Security Model which is built upon the Cyber Essentials Scheme.
Defence Cyber Protection Partnership: an overview
Defence Cyber Protection Partnership: your questions answered
Cyber Essentials Scheme: overview
How to comply with CSM
The Cyber Security Model (CSM) outlines the minimum required cyber security standards depending on the cyber risk level of each contract. The contractual requirement to meet the CSM is outlined in DEFSTAN 05-138 and DEFCON 658.
DCPP: Cyber Security Model industry buyer and supplier guide
DCPP: Cyber Security Model minimum requirements
DCPP: Cyber Security Model additional guidance
Achieving Cyber Essentials for CSM
Supplier Cyber Protection Service
The Supplier Cyber Protection Service is the online tool that the MOD and suppliers will use to collate all Risk Assessment and Supplier Assurance Questionnaires. For information on how to access the Supplier Cyber Protection Service please refer to DEFCON 658.
Supplier Cyber Protection Service: risk assessment workflow
Supplier Cyber Protection Service: supplier assurance questionnaire workflow
Supplier Cyber Protection Service: how it works
Cyber implementation plan template
Communicate DCPP to others
We have created these documents to assist you in communicating the DEFSTAN 01-538 and DEFCON 658 requirements to your staff members and sub-contractors.
Document information
Published: 2 June 2016
Updated: 30 March 2017
From: Ministry of Defence