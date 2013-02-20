Update to information on essential reasons for entry to the Czech Republic ('Entry requirements' page)

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the whole of the Czech Republic based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.

COVID-19 entry restrictions for the Czech Republic Before you travel, check the ‘Entry requirements’ section for the Czech Republic’s current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider. Returning to the UK The Czech Republic is on the amber list for entering England. Check what you must do to enter England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

If you’re planning travel to the Czech Republic, find out what you need to know about coronavirus there in the Coronavirus section.

For information about COVID-19 vaccines, see the Coronavirus page.

There are rules about taking food and drink into the EU. See Taking food and drink into the Czech Republic for further information.

Over 300,000 British nationals visit the Czech Republic every year. Most visits are trouble-free.

When using public transport you must validate your ticket when you board or you could be fined. See Local laws and customs

Only buy alcohol from legitimate places like supermarkets or bottle shops. Make sure the bottle has an original, untouched seal around the cork or cap. See Crime

Carry your passport with you at all times for identification. See Local laws and customs

Although there is no recent history of terrorism in the Czech Republic, attacks can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

If you need to contact the emergency services call 112.

