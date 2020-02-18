Veterans seeking support with physical health

Overview

Get veteran focused help and support with your physical health from the following organisations.

Medical assistance ( NHS )

If you have concerns over your health that you think are linked to your service in HM Armed Forces, you should contact your GP and discuss this with them, making sure that you say you are a HM Armed Forces veteran.

Veterans’ Gateway

Under the Armed Forces Covenant, you are entitled to priority treatment in the NHS for conditions linked to your military service.

Veterans’ Gateway can put you and your family in touch with the organisations best placed to help with the information, advice and support you need for:

The Confederation of Service Charities (Cobseo)

Cobseo works together with military charities, the NHS and the Ministry of Defence to help members of the armed forces community access health and wellbeing support when they need it.

Blind Veterans UK

Blind Veterans UK believe every blind veteran should be able to lead the life they choose. They are there to help veterans of every generation overcome sight loss.

Blesma

Blesma, The Limbless Veterans is dedicated to assisting serving and ex-service men and women who have suffered life-changing limb loss or the use of a limb, an eye or sight.

Combat Stress

Combat Stress - substance misuse team can give you advice on how and where to get help with alcohol or drug problems.