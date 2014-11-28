Claim if you were injured while serving in the armed forces

Overview

You can claim compensation if you were injured or got an illness while serving in the armed forces (including the reserve forces).

Compensation may include:

  • a lump sum
  • regular payments

What you can claim for

You can claim compensation for any injury or illness that happened as a result of your service, including physical and mental conditions.

You can also claim:

  • if you were injured during a service-related activity, for example a training exercise
  • for conditions you had before service if you feel your service made them worse

If you’re a victim of crime while serving abroad

Find out if you qualify for the Criminal Injuries Compensation (Overseas) scheme if you were the victim of a violent crime while serving abroad.

