UK Defence Standardization

Defence Standardization ( DStan ) sits within the Engineering Group under the Director of Safety & Environment, Quality and Technology ( DS&EQT ) and is MOD ’s centre of excellence for through-life standardization management.

DStan ’s responsibilities:

DStan is responsible for the development of MOD Standardization Policy as detailed in Joint Service Publication ( JSP ) 920. It additionally manages the development of the portfolio of Defence Standards supporting the delivery of military capability.

It delivers the following services: