UK Defence Standardization
Ministry of Defence and Defence Equipment and Support
Military equipment, logistics and technology
12 December 2012
30 June 2017
Defence Standardization develops and pursues MOD’s standardization policy, both nationally and internationally, with civil and military partners to support increased interoperability and more effective acquisition.
Defence Standardization (DStan) sits within the Engineering Group under the Director of Safety & Environment, Quality and Technology (DS&EQT) and is MOD’s centre of excellence for through-life standardization management.
DStan’s responsibilities:
DStan is responsible for the development of MOD Standardization Policy as detailed in Joint Service Publication (JSP) 920. It additionally manages the development of the portfolio of Defence Standards supporting the delivery of military capability.
It delivers the following services:
- maintenance and development of a healthy and relevant portfolio of UK Defence Standards (Def Stans®), providing associated standardization advice and guidance including the status, development, selection and application of UK Defence Standards
- provision of advice and guidance to the Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) delivery teams to develop Standardization Management Plans and in implementing the intelligent selection and use of standards supporting their projects
- negotiating, influencing and agreeing NATO and European Defence Agency (EDA) standardization policy and procedures in support of UK MOD military operations
- provision of standardization policy (in JSP 920) which is consistent and aligned with government, NATO and EDA/EC policy
- provision of MOD standardization input to cross-government standardization committees
- online provision of the services and processes in standardization management and standards development via the Standardization Management Information System (StanMIS) toolset
- management of national ratification of operational and materiel NATO Standardization Agreements (STANAGs) in support of UK MOD military operations and acquisition
- provision of online access to UK Defence Standards, NATO STANAGs and their associated Allied Standards
- provision of access for MOD employees to national and international civil standards such as British Standards (BSs), European Standards (ENs) and International Standards (ISOs) via the Standards online service
- monitoring the implementation of STANAGs and Allied Publications (APs) in MOD contracts, to aid in assessing the effectiveness of the NATO Standardization activities in improving interoperability
UK Defence Standardization
UK Defence Standardization
Kentigern House, Room 1138
65 Brown Street
GLASGOW
G2 8EX
Email enquiries@dstan.mod.uk
Helpdesk +44 (0) 141 224 2531
