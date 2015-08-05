Guidance

Defence Standards (Def Stan) 972 amendments

The following tables relates to changes against Def Stan 972.

Published 5 August 2015
Last updated 31 December 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Documents

Def Stan 972 amendments

HTML

Def Stan 00-972-NPA 2015-001

PDF, 602KB, 166 pages

Details

Notice of proposed amendments (NPA)

Notice of authorized amendments (NAA)

  • the NAAs relate to changes in Def Stan 00-972 which have been incorporated
Published 5 August 2015
Last updated 31 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. All Parts of Def Stan 00-972 Military Air Traffic Services Equipment Safety and Performance Standards updated.

  2. First published.

