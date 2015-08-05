Defence Standards (Def Stan) 972 amendments
The following tables relates to changes against Def Stan 972.
Documents
Details
Notice of proposed amendments (NPA)
- the NPAs relate to changes against Def Stan 972
- comments on any NPA are to be returned to DSA-MAA-CertificationGroup@mod.uk by the date stated in the NPA
Notice of authorized amendments (NAA)
- the NAAs relate to changes in Def Stan 00-972 which have been incorporated
Published 5 August 2015
Last updated 31 December 2020 + show all updates
Last updated 31 December 2020 + show all updates
-
All Parts of Def Stan 00-972 Military Air Traffic Services Equipment Safety and Performance Standards updated.
-
First published.