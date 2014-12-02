Guidance
Military air systems certification of design: related documents
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
MAA air traffic management (ATM) equipment certification and Military Aviation Authority certification
2 December 2014
2 March 2017
Supporting documentation for the certification of design for military air systems.
Air traffic management (ATM) equipment release into service exposition (RiSE)
These documents are related to the certification area of the Military Aviation Authority (MAA):
- Air traffic management (ATM) equipment release into service exposition (RiSE)
- Application form 030 for military type certificate (MTC) or approved design change certificate (ADCC)
- DII(f) users please go to the MAA intranet to view this form
Published: 2 December 2014
Updated: 2 March 2017
