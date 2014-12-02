  1. Home

Supporting documentation for the certification of design for military air systems.

Air traffic management (ATM) equipment release into service exposition (RiSE)

MS Word Document, 134KB

Application form 030 for military type certificate (MTC) or approved design change certificate (ADCC)

MS Word Document, 167KB

These documents are related to the certification area of the Military Aviation Authority (MAA):

  • Air traffic management (ATM) equipment release into service exposition (RiSE)
  • Application form 030 for military type certificate (MTC) or approved design change certificate (ADCC)
  • DII(f) users please go to the MAA intranet to view this form

  1. MAA form 30: Application Form for Military Type Certificate (MTC) or Changes in Type Design has been updated to version 1.7
  2. MAA Form 30 - Application Form for Military Type Certificate (MTC) or Approved Design Change Certificate (ADCC) updated to version 1.6
  3. MAA Form 30 - Application Form for Military Type Certificate or Approved Design Change Certificate has had the guidance notes amended
  4. Handbook for best practice in teardown of aircraft structures has been published.
  5. Systems airworthiness advisory group (SAAG) paper 002 and paper 005 published.
  6. Release into service exposition (RISE) template has been published
  7. First published.

