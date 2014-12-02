Guidance
The following tables relates to changes against Def Stan 970.
Documents
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2016-003
PDF, 129KB, 5 pages
Def Stan 00-970 NAA 2016-001
PDF, 1.52MB, 8 pages
Def Stan 00-970 NAA 2015-006
PDF, 2.71MB, 7 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NAA 2015-005
PDF, 97.4KB, 5 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NAA 2015-003
PDF, 141KB, 13 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NAA 2015-002
PDF, 181KB, 23 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2015-001
PDF, 938KB, 4 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2014-009
PDF, 2.96MB, 4 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2014-007
PDF, 3.01MB, 4 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2014-006
PDF, 3.45MB, 4 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2014-005
PDF, 2.94MB, 4 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2014-004
PDF, 324KB, 47 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2014-003
PDF, 90.6KB, 10 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2014-002
PDF, 78.2KB, 6 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2014-001
PDF, 341KB, 20 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2013-005
PDF, 73.2KB, 6 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2013-004
PDF, 99.8KB, 10 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2013-003
PDF, 217KB, 29 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2013-002
PDF, 77.4KB, 6 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2013-001
PDF, 105KB, 7 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2012-014
PDF, 56.3KB, 6 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2012-013
PDF, 64.7KB, 9 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2012-012
PDF, 302KB, 51 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2012-010
PDF, 97.1KB, 10 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2012-009
PDF, 54.1KB, 4 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2012-008
PDF, 104KB, 14 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2012-007
PDF, 365KB, 13 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2012-005
PDF, 74KB, 8 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2012-004
PDF, 921KB, 44 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2012-003
PDF, 111KB, 17 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2012-002
PDF, 77.5KB, 6 pages
Def Stan 00-970-NPA 2012-001
PDF, 64KB, 7 pages
STANAG 4703/AEP-83
PDF, 633KB, 113 pages
Notice of proposed amendments (NPA)
- the NPAs relate to changes against Def Stan 970
- comments on any NPA are to be returned to DSA-MAA-Cert-ADSGroup@mod.uk by the date stated in the NPA
Notice of authorized amendments (NAA)
- the NAAs relate to changes in Def Stan 00-970 which have been incorporated
- Def Stan 00-970 NPA 2016-003 part 11 (engines) draft issue 7 for comment. Comments close 31 October 2017.
- Def Stan 00-970 updated to issue 17.
- Def Stan 00-970 NPA 2015-006 part 13 (ACAS requirements) issue 1. Comments close 15 April 2016.
- Def Stan 00-970 NAA 2015-002, NAA 2015-003 and NAA 2015-005 have been signed off.
- Def Stan 00-970 NPA 2015-005 part 5 (Large Type Aeroplanes) issue 2 for comment. Comments close 14 July 2015.
- Def Stan 00-970 NPA 2015-001 has been signed off.
- Def Stan 00-970 NPA 2014-001, 2014-005, 2014-006, 2014-007 and 2014-009 has been signed off
- Def Stan 00-970 NPA 2014-007 Issue 1; Amendment to Part 9 RPAS to include STANAG 4703 at Section 4. Comments close 19 January 2015.
- First published.