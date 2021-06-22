Temporary advice for management of oral retinoid medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic

This guidance covers oral isotretinoin, alitretinoin and acitretin, and the use of remote consultations for pregnancy prevention in women of childbearing potential and monitoring for other safety risks in all patients taking these medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The requirements for monitoring of these safety issues are not new and reflect established risk-minimisation measures with oral retinoid medicines. Prescribing of these medicines is understood to be increasing to more normal levels following reduced use earlier in the pandemic.

This guidance is to remind specialists of the need to implement the Pregnancy Prevention Programme (PPP) and monitor all patients taking oral retinoids and to support them in protecting the safety of patients while remote appointments continue.

For healthcare professionals

Oral forms of the retinoid medicines isotretinoin, alitretinoin and acitretin are used in the treatment of severe dermatological disease that is resistant or unresponsive to standard therapies.

All oral retinoid medicines cause significant harm to an unborn baby when used in pregnancy, with a high risk of congenital malformations and an increased incidence of spontaneous abortion.

Isotretinoin, alitretinoin and acitretin are contraindicated in women of childbearing potential, unless the conditions of the PPP are fulfilled. Furthermore, additional monitoring is required due to the risk of hepatobiliary and lipid metabolism disorders as well as the risk of depression.

These requirements are not applicable to topically applied retinoids (creams and gels) – consult the product information for specific advice on topical products.

The MHRA has issued the following temporary advice to ensure the PPP and monitoring requirements can be met safely. We will publish updated information once these temporary recommendations are no longer considered necessary.

General principles

When prescription of an oral retinoid is under consideration, the initial consultation should be face to face wherever possible.

If this is not feasible, for example due to the patient being in a high-risk group for COVID-19 complications, a remote consultation can be considered – this should be conducted via video, if possible.

If an initial consultation is conducted remotely, a full benefit–risk discussion should be done as for a face to face consultation, including a parent or carer where appropriate. Subsequent consultations can be conducted remotely. Prescribers should take account of whether patient circumstances will allow a sufficiently free and confidential discussion to take place to enable safe prescribing.

Where appropriate, a parent or guardian of patients under the age of 18 years should be available for part of a virtual consultation for support or additional information.

The requirements of the PPP, blood testing and monitoring for psychiatric symptoms still apply, but may be adapted for remote consultation (see section below).

Pregnancy prevention programme

To allow the requirements of the PPP to be fulfilled via remote consultation, the following criteria should be met.

At the initial consultation, the teratogenic risk and contraception requirements should be discussed and the checklist signed. All patients should receive the patient reminder card. If the initial consultation needs to be done remotely the prescriber should obtain verbal consent to sign the checklist on the patient’s behalf, and arrange for a reminder card to be posted to the patient.

It is recommended that a pregnancy test is undertaken at each appointment to identify any pregnancy potentially exposed to an oral retinoid. The need for a medically supervised pregnancy test should be determined according to the requirements of the PPP.

Adequate instruction and support should be provided for patients who need a pregnancy test at home. This should include advice on purchasing a test that meets established standards and is CE marked . Patients should be directed to follow the instructions for use included in home tests.

If needed, pregnancy tests should be sent to the patient by their clinic, including a spare test in case there needs to be confirmation of the result or one is damaged or misused. The result of the pregnancy test should be verified by the prescriber – for example, the patient can send a photograph of the result electronically to the prescriber or display the result during a video consultation.

At the end of a treatment course, the prescriber should ensure that arrangements are in place for post-treatment pregnancy testing to ensure a pregnancy has not occurred in the “at risk” period (testing 1 month after treatment for alitretinoin and isotretinoin; periodic testing with 1-3 monthly intervals for a period of 3 years after stopping treatment with acitretin).

For post-treatment testing, the prescriber should receive confirmation of the results from the patient; this could be done during a remote follow-up consultation if one is conducted, or the patient could send the date, make of kit and ideally a photograph of the result of the test to the prescriber, for example, by email or telephone.

Monitoring for psychiatric disorders

Due to the association of retinoid treatment with the occurrence of psychiatric disorders, including depression and rarely suicide, prescribers are reminded to inform patients of the risk of psychiatric side effects. Patients should also be encouraged to inform friends and family that they are taking an oral retinoid so that they can be alert for any changes in mood.

All patients should be assessed (using basic agreed and recognised clinical assessments) and monitored for evidence of depression or suicidal ideation. The potential for psychiatric disorders may be increased by COVID-19 isolation measures and this may complicate the clinical picture.

Prescribers should consider how any adverse events identified during a remote consultation will be managed, particularly if facilities that may be available in their usual clinic setting, such as mental health services, are more difficult to access.

Particular care needs to be taken in patients with a history of depression and the risk of psychiatric disorders for each patient should be considered as part of the benefit-risk assessment at the initial prescribing appointment and during each follow-up appointment.

Remote consultations should occur with at least the same frequency as the usual clinic consultations, to allow adequate monitoring of mental health and other potential adverse events.

Blood tests and clinical monitoring

In addition to the PPP requirements for women of childbearing potential, blood testing is required for all patients on oral retinoid medicines, to monitor for abnormalities associated with hepatobiliary disorders and lipid metabolism. This is important for identification of patients at risk of hepatitis or pancreatitis.

The monitoring requirements vary between the retinoids. Full details are provided in the product information for each medicine:

Isotretinoin

Lipid monitoring

Serum lipids should be checked before treatment, 1 month after the start of treatment, and subsequently at 3 monthly intervals unless more frequent monitoring is clinically indicated.

Liver transaminases

Liver enzymes should be checked before treatment, 1 month after the start of treatment, and subsequently at 3 monthly intervals unless more frequent monitoring is clinically indicated.

Alitretinoin

Lipid monitoring

Serum cholesterol and triglycerides should be monitored (no schedule specified).

Liver transaminases

No specific monitoring requirement.

Acitretin

Lipid monitoring

Serum cholesterol and serum triglycerides (fasting values) must be monitored before starting treatment, one month after the commencement and then every 3 months during treatment.

Liver transaminases

Hepatic function should be checked before starting treatment, every 1–2 weeks for the first 2 months after commencement and then every 3 months during treatment. If abnormal results are obtained, weekly checks should be instituted. If hepatic function fails to return to normal or deteriorates further, Acitretin must be withdrawn. In such cases it is advisable to continue monitoring hepatic function for at least 3 months.

Arrangements for blood testing during the pandemic may differ from usual practice (for example, to be done at a GP practice with remote dermatology follow-up, rather than via the hospital phlebotomy service). If this is the case then there should be a clear, reliable system in place for the patient to be alerted to the need for testing (for example, if before a planned remote consultation) and for the prescriber to be informed of the results. The appropriate arrangement will be best decided at local level.

Advice for prescribers to provide to patients

Retinoids are a group of prescription-only medicines that can be taken as tablets to treat severe skin disease, including:

isotretinoin (brand name Roaccutane and Reticutan) to treat severe acne that is resistant to other therapies

alitretinoin (brand name Toctino) to treat severe chronic hand eczema that is resistant to topical steroids

acitretin (brand name Neotigason) to treat severe extensive psoriasis that is resistant to other treatments

Although these medicines can be effective for these conditions, there is a high risk of them causing serious harm to an unborn baby if they are used during pregnancy. These medicines must not be used when you are pregnant. If you become pregnant when taking these medicines then your unborn baby is at high risk of serious harm. It is important therefore that you take steps to avoid becoming pregnant when taking these medicines and follow a pregnancy prevention programme. This will be explained to you if needed during your dermatology appointments.

These medicines also have other important risks associated with them, some of which require specific monitoring before and during treatment. These include testing for problems with the liver or blood lipid (fat) levels and being vigilant for signs of depression, which can be severe in rare cases.

If any signs or symptoms of depression are noticed by you, your caregivers, or your friends, then it is very important that help is sought from your dermatologist or GP.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some initial and follow-up dermatology appointments are being conducted remotely by phone or video call. If prescription of a retinoid is being considered, you should still be able to have a thorough discussion with your doctor about the risks and benefits of the treatment and go through the information on pregnancy prevention and the arrangements for blood tests and follow-up consultations, if appropriate.

You may be asked to do pregnancy tests at home and tell, or show, your doctor the result, for example during a remote consultation or by email. Your doctor should either send you a test kit through the post or give you advice on tests that you can buy. You are asked to do this because of the risk of serious harm to unborn babies when taking these medicines. If a pregnancy exposed to an oral retinoid is identified, treatment must be stopped and you will be referred to a specialist for evaluation and advice.

Your doctor will let you know if the arrangements for blood tests will be different than usual during the pandemic.

It is very important that you keep all of your appointments, whether in person or remotely, so that you can discuss any possible side effects of treatment with your doctor, including any changes in your mood.

Reporting side effects to oral retinoid medicines

Isotretinoin, alitretinoin and acitretin are black triangle medicines and all suspected adverse reactions should be reported via the Yellow Card scheme.

Reports can be made on the Yellow Card website, via the Yellow Card app on Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and through some clinical IT systems for healthcare professionals (EMIS/SystmOne/Vision/MiDatabank).