Renewing Marketing Authorisations for medicines from 1 January 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will be the UK’s medicines regulator from 1 January 2021. This includes acting as the regulator for products placed on the market in Northern Ireland. There will be some different requirements for products placed on the market in the UK with respect to Great Britain (England, Scotland, Wales) and Northern Ireland.

Products placed on the market in Northern Ireland will need to be in line with EU legislation and follow EU requirements.

Renewals for converted Centrally Authorised Products (CAPS)

CAPS converted from EU to UK MAs will be treated as if they were granted on the date the corresponding EU MA was granted. The renewal date will stay the same.

There will be special transitional arrangements for the conversion of CAPs to national MAs.

Your MAs will remain in force until a decision has been made on your renewal applications.

Renewals submitted for MAs granted through mutual recognition or decentralised procedures

If you’ve submitted renewals for MAs granted through mutual recognition (MRP) or decentralised (DCP) procedures and do not get a decision before 1 January 2021, you will not need to resubmit them.

If a final decision has been made on your renewal but it hasn’t been processed in the UK before 1 January 2021, the MHRA will implement the agreed outcome.

Where a final decision has not been made, the MHRA will ensure that the renewal process is concluded and processed by the appropriate route.

Renewals submitted from 1 January 2021

From 1 January 2021, you should continue to submit your renewal applications 9 months before they expire.

The requirements for renewal submissions remain the same and should include the same documents currently required in the EU as detailed in the following guidance:

The MHRA will continue to accept the reduced submission requirements for renewals of MAs for products authorised under Article 10.1 as set out in the CMDh Best Practice Guide on processing renewals in the MRP/DCP.

Conditional Marketing Authorisations

From 1 January 2021, you should continue to submit your renewal applications for conditional MAs 6 months before they expire.

For Great Britain MAs the application should be submitted to the MHRA, who will consider the application in accordance with new regulation 66B of the Human Medicines Regulations 2012.

The same applies to converted EU MAs that were granted as conditional MAs.

Changes to fees

The new fees will be:

£9,682 for the first renewal of a product containing a new active ingredient at the time of authorisation

£747 for related applications made at the same time as the first renewal

There will be no fees for: