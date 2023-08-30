International Recognition Procedure
How to use this new procedure for medicines licensing applications.
Documents
Details
The MHRA has created a new international recognition route for medicines utilising pre-existing approvals from Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore and the United States. This new framework will support patients in the UK with expedited access to safe and effective medicines that have been approved by trusted regulatory partners. From 1 January 2024, international recognition will sit alongside the MHRA’s current national procedures.
Join our webinar on International Recognition
Thursday, 14 September, 11:00 - 12:00 BST.