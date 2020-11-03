Quality and safety of human organs, tissues and cells from 1 January 2021

Quality and safety standards for organs, tissues and cells

From 1 January 2021, you should continue to work to the same quality and safety standards as you do now. The government has made legislation and has laid further draft regulations before Parliament to ensure we can retain the existing quality and safety standards after the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020.

Importing and exporting organs for transplantation from 1 January 2021

Transplant centres do not need to take any action. NHS Blood and Transplant is working with the UK regulator, the Human Tissue Authority ( HTA ), to ensure that agreements are in place with EU organisations.

Sending and receiving non-reproductive tissues and cells for human use if you are a tissue establishment in Great Britain

From 1 January 2021, you will need to treat suppliers in the European Economic Area (EEA) as third country suppliers. This means if you import or export non-reproductive tissues or cells from or to the EEA you will need:

an import or export licence

for import, an import agreement with the supplier in the EEA

You will have 6 months from 1 January 2021 to put these measures in place.

There will be no change to the import and export requirements for countries outside the EEA.

In line with the UK government’s commitment to unfettered access, there are no additional requirements to send or receive non-reproductive tissues or cells to or from Northern Ireland.

If you already have an import licence

If you already have an import licence because you currently import from countries outside the EEA, you will need to apply to update this. It will need to include the EEA countries you are importing from.

If you already have an export licence

If you already have an export licence because you currently export to countries outside the EEA, you do not need to do anything further.

If you require further information

You should ask HTA for detailed guidance on import and export arrangements.

Sending and receiving non-reproductive tissues and cells for human use if you are a tissue establishment in Northern Ireland

From 1 January 2021, you will need to treat suppliers in Great Britain in accordance with the relevant EU regulations on non-EU suppliers. This means if you receive non-reproductive tissues or cells from Great Britain, you will need:

an import licence

an import agreement with the supplier in Great Britain

In line with the UK government’s commitment to unfettered access, there are no additional requirements to send non-reproductive tissues or cells to Great Britain.

There are no additional requirements to send or receive tissues or cells to or from the EEA.

If you already have an import licence

If you already have an import licence because you currently import from countries outside the EEA, you will need to apply to update this to include Great Britain.

If you require further information

You should ask the HTA for detailed guidance on import arrangements.

Sending and receiving reproductive tissues and cells for human use if you are a centre in Great Britain licenced by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority ( HFEA )

From 1 January 2021, you will need to treat suppliers in the EEA as third country suppliers. This means if you import reproductive tissues or cells from a supplier in the EEA, you will need:

an import certificate authorising imports from the third country supplier

if multiple imports are to be undertaken, an import agreement with the third country supplier

You will have 6 months from 1 January 2021 to put these measures in place.

In special circumstances, an application to the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority ( HFEA ) can be made for a Special Direction to authorise the import without the meeting the above requirements.

Import certificate requirements for imports from countries outside the EEA will remain the same.

In line with the UK government’s commitment to unfettered access, there are no additional requirements to send or receive reproductive tissues or cells to or from Northern Ireland.

If you already have an import certificate

You will need to apply to update this to include third country suppliers in EEA countries.

If you require further information

The HFEA will provide detailed guidance on what requirements you will need to meet from 1 January 2021.

Sending and receiving reproductive tissues and cells for human use if you are a centre in Northern Ireland licenced by the HFEA

From 1 January 2021 you will need to treat suppliers in Great Britain in accordance with the relevant EU regulations on non-EU suppliers. This means if you receive reproductive tissues or cells from a supplier in Great Britain, you will need:

an import certificate authorising imports from the third country supplier

if multiple imports are to be undertaken, an import agreement with the third country supplier

In special circumstances, an application to the HFEA can be made for a Special Direction to authorise the import without meeting the above requirements.

In line with the UK government’s commitment to unfettered access, there are no additional requirements to send reproductive tissues or cells to Great Britain.

Import certificate requirements for imports from countries outside the EEA will remain the same.

If you already have an import certificate

You will need to apply to update this to include suppliers in Great Britain.

If you require further information

The HFEA will provide detailed guidance on what requirements you will need to meet from 1 January 2021.

Ensuring traceability of all tissues and cells

If you are a tissue establishment or fertility clinic in Great Britain

You must continue to ensure the traceability of tissues and cells (including reproductive cells).

You will no longer need to use the Single European Code, unless you wish to do so.

You will be able to use the traceability systems you had in place before the introduction of the Single European Code.

Tissue establishments and fertility clinics in Great Britain will no longer need to be added to the EU Coding Platform, which provides a list of all licensed tissue establishments across the EU.

If you are a tissue establishment or fertility clinic in Northern Ireland

There will be no change to the traceability requirements in Northern Ireland. You must continue to use the Single European Code.