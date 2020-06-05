PPE portal: how to order emergency personal protective equipment

The PPE portal can be used by social care and primary care providers to order and receive critical coronavirus (COVID-19) personal protective equipment ( PPE ).

Providers who can use the service will receive an email invitation to register.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has partnered with eBay, Clipper Logistics and Royal Mail to develop this service.

Orders will be managed in line with Public Health England (PHE) guidance and wider availability from the NHS Supply Chain’s central PPE logistic operations.

Who can use the portal

You can only log in and place an order if you’ve received an email invitation to register.

GPs and small social care providers

The PPE portal can be used by:

GPs

small residential social care providers (24 beds or fewer)

domiciliary social care providers (99 clients or fewer)

If you’re a provider in one of these categories, your invitation to register will be sent to your email account registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) or the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Large social care providers

Large social care providers are not currently being invited to use the portal. This is because they’re more likely to be registered with a wholesaler.

We’re monitoring PPE stocks and supporting wholesalers to get PPE to providers.

When to use the portal

The PPE portal is an emergency top-up system.

You should continue using your business-as-usual and wholesaler routes to access PPE . You should only use the PPE portal for additional PPE if needed.

You’ll be able to place an order once a week, up to the limits below.

Order limits

GPs

GPs can order one combined pack, containing 50 IIR masks, 200 aprons and 400 gloves (200 pairs), per week or up to this amount of separate items.

Small social care providers

Small social care providers can order one combined pack, containing 100 IIR masks, 400 aprons and 800 gloves (400 pairs), per week or up to this amount of separate items.

Delivery times and cost

PPE ordered from the portal is free of charge.

Orders will be delivered by Royal Mail within:

48 hours for orders placed before 1pm

72 hours for orders placed after 1pm

PPE standards

All PPE offered on the portal meets UK government quality standards.

When to use local resilience forums

If you cannot get the PPE you need through wholesaler routes or the PPE portal, contact your local resilience forums ( LRFs ).

Providers who are not invited to use the portal should continue using their LRFs if they cannot get the PPE they need through wholesaler routes.

Find your local resilience forum