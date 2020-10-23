Personal protective equipment (PPE): local contacts for care providers

Who can receive PPE from their local authority or local resilience forum ( LRF )

The majority of primary and social care services can obtain all of their COVID-19 PPE via the PPE portal. You can see the list of eligible providers below.

However, each local authority or LRF will supply some or all of the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

social and primary care providers on the PPE portal in clinical need – for example, if there’s an increase in local COVID-19 cases or temporary difficulties accessing other distribution channels

The Department for Education is working with local authorities and LRFs to determine the demand for education and childcare settings.

Who can use the PPE portal

For those not supplied through local authorities or LRFs, the majority of social and primary care providers can now get all of their COVID-19 PPE from the PPE portal.

The following organisations can use the PPE portal:

GPs

residential social care providers

domiciliary social care providers

pharmacies

dentists

orthodontists

optometrists

children’s care homes and secure homes

children’s residential special schools

community drug and alcohol services

residential drug and alcohol services

Read the guidance on what PPE items providers can order through the portal and order limits.

Barking and Dagenham

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Barking and Dagenham Local Authority.

In Barking and Dagenham, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Barnet

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Barnet Local Authority.

In Barnet, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Barnsley

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Barnsley Local Authority.

In Barnsley, PPE for the following services will be provided

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Bath and North East Somerset

Email: banes_ppe_store@bathnes.gov.uk

Phone: 07530 263 206

In Bath and North East Somerset, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Bedford

In Bedford, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Bexley

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Bexley Local Authority.

In Bexley, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Birmingham

In Birmingham, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Birmingham’s supply route is through a combination of push deliveries and responding to requests for replacement stock as needed.

For sectors with a large number of small deliveries it is an initial push delivery, followed by requests for replacement stock as needed.

Blackburn with Darwen

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Blackburn and Darwen Local Authority.

In Blackburn and Darwen, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Blackpool

Email: providersupporthub@blackpool.gov.uk

Phone: 01253 478 444

In Blackpool, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Bolton

In Bolton, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

In Bournemouth, Christchuch and Poole, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Bracknell Forest

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Bracknell Forest Local Authority.

In Bracknell Forest, the following services will be supplied:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Bradford

In Bradford, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Brent

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Brent Local Authority.

In Brent, the following services will be supplied:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Brighton and Hove

Email: ppe.requests@brighton-hove.gov.uk

Phone: 01273 291 402

In Brighton and Hove, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Bristol (City of)

In Bristol, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Bromley

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Bromley Local Authority.

In Bromley, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Buckinghamshire

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Buckinghamshire Local Authority.

In Buckinghamshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Bury

In Bury, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Calderdale

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Calderdale Local Authority.

In Calderdale, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Camden

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Camden Local Authority.

In Camden, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Cambridgeshire County

In Cambridgeshire County, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

all education (and childcare) service

Cheshire East

Email: ricarda.norris@cheshireeast.gov.uk

Phone: 07866 184 154

In Cheshire East, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Cheshire West and Chester

Email: westppe@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Phone: 07912 293 705

In Cheshire West and Chester, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

City of London

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with City of London Local Authority.

In the City of London, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Cornwall

For PPE , please use the online ordering system.

In Cornwall, the website above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

County Durham

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with County Durham Local Authority.

In County Durham, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Coventry

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Coventry Local Authority.

Croydon

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Croydon Local Authority.

In Croydon, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Cumbria County

In Cumbria County, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Darlington

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Darlington Local Authority.

In Darlington, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Derby

Services have been locally advertised.

Email for direct payment personal assistant customers only, or their social worker: covidcmmt@derby.gov.uk

In Derby, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (funded through direct payments)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Derbyshire County Council

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Derbyshire County Council.

In Derbyshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Devon

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Devon Local Authority.

In Devon, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Doncaster

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Doncaster Local Authority.

In Doncaster, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Dorset

In Dorset, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Dudley

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Dudley Local Authority.

Ealing

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Ealing Local Authority.

In Ealing, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

East Rising of Yorkshire Council

In East Rising of Yorkshire Council area, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Enfield

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Enfield Local Authority.

In Enfield, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Essex County

In Essex County, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Gateshead

In Gateshead, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Gloucestershire County

In Gloucestershire County area, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Greenwich

Email: sarah.walters@royalgreenwich.gov.uk

Phone: 020 8921 5421

In Greenwich, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Hackney

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Hackney Local Authority.

In Hackney, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Halton

Email: lynn.pennington-ramsden@halton.gov.uk

Phone: 0151 511 8563

In Halton, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Hammersmith and Fulham

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Hammersmith and Fulham Local Authority.

In Hammersmith and Fulham, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Hampshire County

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Hampshire Local Authority.

In Hampshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Haringey

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Haringey Local Authority.

In Haringey, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Harrow

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Harrow Local Authority.

In Harrow, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Hartlepool

In Hartlepool, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Havering

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Havering Local Authority.

In Havering, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Herefordshire

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Herefordshire Local Authority.

In Herefordshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Hertfordshire

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Hertfordshire Local Authority.

In Hertfordshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Hillingdon

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Hillingdon Local Authority.

In Hillingdon, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Hounslow

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Hounslow Local Authority.

In Hounslow, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Isle of Wight

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Isle of Wight Local Authority.

In Isle of Wight, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Isles of Scilly

In the Isles of Scilly, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Islington

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Islington Local Authority.

In Islington, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Kensington and Chelsea

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Kensington and Chelsea Local Authority.

In Kensington and Chelsea, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Kingston upon Hull

In Kingston upon Hull, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Kingston upon Thames

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Kingston upon Thames Local Authority.

In Kingston upon Thames, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Kirklees

In Kirklees, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Knowsley

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Knowsley Local Authority.

Lambeth

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Lambeth Local Authority.

In Lambeth, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Lancashire County

In Lancashire County, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Leeds

In Leeds, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Leicester

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Leicester Local Authority.

Leicestershire County

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Leicestershire Local Authority.

Lewisham

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Lewisham Local Authority.

In Lewisham, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Lincolnshire County

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Lincolnshire Local Authority.

In Lincolnshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Liverpool

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Liverpool Local Authority.

Luton

In Luton, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Manchester

In Manchester, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Medway Council

In Medway, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Merton

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Merton Local Authority.

In Merton, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Middlesbrough

Email: pperequests@middlesbrough.gov.uk

Phone: 01642 728 899

In Middlesbrough, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Milton Keynes

Email: ppe@milton-keynes.gov.uk

Phone: 07917 473 993

In Milton Keynes, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Newcastle upon Tyne

In Newcastle, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Newham

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Newham Local Authority.

In Newham, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Norfolk County

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Norfolk Local Authority.

In Norfolk, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

North East Lincolnshire Council

In North East Lincolnshire Council area, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Northamptonshire

In Northamptonshire, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

North Lincolnshire

In North Lincolnshire, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

North Somerset

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with North Somerset Local Authority.

In North Somerset, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

North Tyneside

In North Tyneside, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Northumberland

In Northumberland, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

North Yorkshire

In North Yorkshire, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Nottingham

In Nottingham, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Nottinghamshire County

In Nottinghamshire county, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Oldham

Email: pperequests@oldham.gov.uk

Phone: 01617 704 874

In Oldham, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Oxfordshire County

Email: urgentppe@oxfordshire.gov.uk

Phone: 07775 824 756 (John Pearce and Andrew Colling) or 07854 683 304 (Matt Rose)

In Oxfordshire Country, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Peterborough

In Peterborough, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Plymouth

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Plymouth Local Authority.

In Plymouth, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Portsmouth

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Portsmouth Local Authority.

In Portsmouth, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Reading

In Reading, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Redcar and Cleveland

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Redcar and Cleveland Local Authority.

Richmond upon Thames

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Richmond upon Thames Local Authority.

In Richmond upon Thames, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Rochdale

In Rochdale, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

supported housing staff

Rotherham

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Rotherham Local Authority.

In Rotherham, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Rutland

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Rutland Local Authority.

In Rutland, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Salford

Phone: 0161 793 3585

In Salford, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Sandwell

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Sandwell Local Authority.

Sefton

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Sefton Local Authority.

In Sefton, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Sheffield

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Sheffield Local Authority.

In Sheffield, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Shropshire

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Shropshire Local Authority.

In Shropshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Slough

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Slough Local Authority.

In Slough, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Solihull

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Solihull Local Authority.

In Solihull, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Somerset

In Somerset, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

South Gloucestershire

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with South Gloucestershire Local Authority.

Southampton

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Southampton Local Authority.

In Southampton, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Southend-on-Sea

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Southend-on-Sea Local Authority.

In Southend-on-Sea, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

South Tyneside

In South Tyneside, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Southwark

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Southwark Local Authority.

In Southwark, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

St. Helens

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with St. Helens Local Authority.

Staffordshire County

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Staffordshire County Local Authority.

In Staffordshire County, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Stockport

Email: ppe19@stockport.gov.uk

Phone: 0161 217 6996

In Stockport, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Stockton-on-Tees

In Stockton-on-Tees, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Stoke-on-Trent

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Stoke-on-Trent Local Authority.

In Stoke-on-Trent, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Suffolk County

In Suffolk County, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Sunderland

In Sunderland, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Surrey County

In Surrey County area, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Surrey County’s registered eligible customers get a weekly order form sent to them and this is supplemented with an emergency order process.

Sutton

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Sutton Local Authority.

In Sutton, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Swindon

In Swindon, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Tameside

In Tameside, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Telford and Wrekin

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Telford and Wrekin County Local Authority.

In Telford and Wrekin, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Thurrock

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Thurrock Local Authority.

In Thurrock, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Tower Hamlets

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Tower Hamlets Local Authority.

In Tower Hamlets, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Torbay

In Torbay, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Trafford

In Trafford, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Wakefield

In Wakefield, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Walsall

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Walsall Local Authority.

Waltham Forest

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Waltham Forest Local Authority.

In Waltham Forest, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Wandsworth

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Wandsworth Local Authority.

In Wandsworth, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Warrington

Email: ppe@warrington.gov.uk

Phone: 01925 442 602

In Warrington, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Warwickshire

Email: cv19ppe@warwickshire.gov.uk (monitored Mon to Fri 9am to 5pm)

Website: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirusppe

In Warwickshire, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

West Berkshire

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with West Berkshire Local Authority.

In West Berkshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Westminster

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Westminster Local Authority.

In Westminster, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

West Sussex

In West Sussex, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Wigan

Email: pmmd@wigan.gov.uk

Phone: 01942 489 703 (business hours) or 01942 404 040 (out of hours)

In Wigan, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Wiltshire

In Wiltshire, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Windsor and Maidenhead

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Windsor and Maidenhead Local Authority.

Wirral

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Wirral Local Authority.

In Wirral, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Wokingham

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Wokingham Local Authority.

Wolverhampton (City of)

In Wolverhampton, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

Worcestershire County

Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Worcestershire County Local Authority.

In Worcestershire County, PPE will be provided to the following services:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

York (City of) Council

In York, the contact details above can be used to supply:

local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)

mental health community care

personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)

personal assistants funded through direct payments

domestic violence refuges

rough sleeping services

When to use the National Supply Disruption Response