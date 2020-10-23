Personal protective equipment (PPE): local contacts for care providers
A list of local contacts for care providers who are not on the PPE portal. Providers can get PPE through their local authority or local resilience forum.
Who can receive PPE from their local authority or local resilience forum (LRF)
The majority of primary and social care services can obtain all of their COVID-19 PPE via the PPE portal. You can see the list of eligible providers below.
However, each local authority or LRF will supply some or all of the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
- social and primary care providers on the PPE portal in clinical need – for example, if there’s an increase in local COVID-19 cases or temporary difficulties accessing other distribution channels
The Department for Education is working with local authorities and LRFs to determine the demand for education and childcare settings.
Who can use the PPE portal
For those not supplied through local authorities or LRFs, the majority of social and primary care providers can now get all of their COVID-19 PPE from the PPE portal.
The following organisations can use the PPE portal:
- GPs
- residential social care providers
- domiciliary social care providers
- pharmacies
- dentists
- orthodontists
- optometrists
- children’s care homes and secure homes
- children’s residential special schools
- community drug and alcohol services
- residential drug and alcohol services
Read the guidance on what PPE items providers can order through the portal and order limits.
Local authority and LRF contact details
Barking and Dagenham
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Barking and Dagenham Local Authority.
In Barking and Dagenham, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Barnet
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Barnet Local Authority.
In Barnet, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Barnsley
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Barnsley Local Authority.
In Barnsley, PPE for the following services will be provided
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Bath and North East Somerset
Email: banes_ppe_store@bathnes.gov.uk
Phone: 07530 263 206
In Bath and North East Somerset, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Bedford
Email: leon.clancy@bedford.gov.uk
In Bedford, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Bexley
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Bexley Local Authority.
In Bexley, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Birmingham
Email: ppestock@birmingham.gov.uk
Phone: 0121 796 2577
Organisations and professionals can submit requests for PPE here
In Birmingham, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Birmingham’s supply route is through a combination of push deliveries and responding to requests for replacement stock as needed.
For sectors with a large number of small deliveries it is an initial push delivery, followed by requests for replacement stock as needed.
Blackburn with Darwen
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Blackburn and Darwen Local Authority.
In Blackburn and Darwen, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Blackpool
Email: providersupporthub@blackpool.gov.uk
Phone: 01253 478 444
In Blackpool, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Bolton
Email: quality@bolton.gov.uk
In Bolton, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
In Bournemouth, Christchuch and Poole, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Bracknell Forest
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Bracknell Forest Local Authority.
In Bracknell Forest, the following services will be supplied:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Bradford
In Bradford, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Brent
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Brent Local Authority.
In Brent, the following services will be supplied:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Brighton and Hove
Email: ppe.requests@brighton-hove.gov.uk
Phone: 01273 291 402
In Brighton and Hove, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Bristol (City of)
Email: ppesupplies@bristol.gov.uk
In Bristol, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Bromley
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Bromley Local Authority.
In Bromley, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Buckinghamshire
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Buckinghamshire Local Authority.
In Buckinghamshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Bury
Email: ppe@bury.gov.uk
In Bury, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Calderdale
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Calderdale Local Authority.
In Calderdale, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Camden
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Camden Local Authority.
In Camden, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Cambridgeshire County
Email: ppe@cambridgeshire.gov.uk
In Cambridgeshire County, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
- all education (and childcare) service
Cheshire East
Email: ricarda.norris@cheshireeast.gov.uk
Phone: 07866 184 154
In Cheshire East, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Cheshire West and Chester
Email: westppe@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk
Phone: 07912 293 705
In Cheshire West and Chester, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
City of London
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with City of London Local Authority.
In the City of London, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Cornwall
For PPE, please use the online ordering system.
In Cornwall, the website above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
County Durham
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with County Durham Local Authority.
In County Durham, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Coventry
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Coventry Local Authority.
Croydon
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Croydon Local Authority.
In Croydon, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Cumbria County
Email: mast@cumbria.gov.uk
In Cumbria County, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Darlington
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Darlington Local Authority.
In Darlington, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Derby
Services have been locally advertised.
Email for direct payment personal assistant customers only, or their social worker: covidcmmt@derby.gov.uk
In Derby, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (funded through direct payments)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Derbyshire County Council
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Derbyshire County Council.
In Derbyshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Devon
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Devon Local Authority.
In Devon, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Doncaster
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Doncaster Local Authority.
In Doncaster, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Dorset
In Dorset, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Dudley
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Dudley Local Authority.
Ealing
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Ealing Local Authority.
In Ealing, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
East Rising of Yorkshire Council
In East Rising of Yorkshire Council area, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Enfield
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Enfield Local Authority.
In Enfield, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Essex County
Email: ppesupplies@essex.gov.uk
In Essex County, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Gateshead
In Gateshead, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Gloucestershire County
Email: ppe@gloucestershire.gov.uk
In Gloucestershire County area, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Greenwich
Email: sarah.walters@royalgreenwich.gov.uk
Phone: 020 8921 5421
In Greenwich, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Hackney
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Hackney Local Authority.
In Hackney, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Halton
Email: lynn.pennington-ramsden@halton.gov.uk
Phone: 0151 511 8563
In Halton, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Hammersmith and Fulham
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Hammersmith and Fulham Local Authority.
In Hammersmith and Fulham, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Hampshire County
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Hampshire Local Authority.
In Hampshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Haringey
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Haringey Local Authority.
In Haringey, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Harrow
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Harrow Local Authority.
In Harrow, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Hartlepool
In Hartlepool, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Havering
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Havering Local Authority.
In Havering, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Herefordshire
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Herefordshire Local Authority.
In Herefordshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Hertfordshire
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Hertfordshire Local Authority.
In Hertfordshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Hillingdon
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Hillingdon Local Authority.
In Hillingdon, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Hounslow
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Hounslow Local Authority.
In Hounslow, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Isle of Wight
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Isle of Wight Local Authority.
In Isle of Wight, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Isles of Scilly
In the Isles of Scilly, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Islington
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Islington Local Authority.
In Islington, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Kensington and Chelsea
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Kensington and Chelsea Local Authority.
In Kensington and Chelsea, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Kingston upon Hull
In Kingston upon Hull, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Kingston upon Thames
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Kingston upon Thames Local Authority.
In Kingston upon Thames, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Kirklees
Email: ppe.c19@kirklees.gov.uk
In Kirklees, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Knowsley
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Knowsley Local Authority.
Lambeth
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Lambeth Local Authority.
In Lambeth, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Lancashire County
In Lancashire County, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Leeds
Email: ppeorders@leeds.gov.uk
In Leeds, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Leicester
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Leicester Local Authority.
Leicestershire County
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Leicestershire Local Authority.
Lewisham
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Lewisham Local Authority.
In Lewisham, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Lincolnshire County
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Lincolnshire Local Authority.
In Lincolnshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Liverpool
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Liverpool Local Authority.
Luton
In Luton, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Manchester
In Manchester, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Medway Council
In Medway, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Merton
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Merton Local Authority.
In Merton, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Middlesbrough
Email: pperequests@middlesbrough.gov.uk
Phone: 01642 728 899
In Middlesbrough, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Milton Keynes
Email: ppe@milton-keynes.gov.uk
Phone: 07917 473 993
In Milton Keynes, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Newcastle upon Tyne
In Newcastle, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Newham
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Newham Local Authority.
In Newham, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Norfolk County
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Norfolk Local Authority.
In Norfolk, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
North East Lincolnshire Council
In North East Lincolnshire Council area, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Northamptonshire
Email: nccg.covid19@nhs.net
In Northamptonshire, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
North Lincolnshire
In North Lincolnshire, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
North Somerset
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with North Somerset Local Authority.
In North Somerset, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
North Tyneside
Email: ppe@northtyneside.gov.uk
In North Tyneside, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Northumberland
In Northumberland, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
North Yorkshire
Email: covidppe@northyorks.gov.uk
In North Yorkshire, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Nottingham
Email: lrf-ppe@nottscc.gov.uk
In Nottingham, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Nottinghamshire County
Email: lrf-ppe@nottscc.gov.uk
In Nottinghamshire county, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Oldham
Email: pperequests@oldham.gov.uk
Phone: 01617 704 874
In Oldham, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Oxfordshire County
Email: urgentppe@oxfordshire.gov.uk
Phone: 07775 824 756 (John Pearce and Andrew Colling) or 07854 683 304 (Matt Rose)
In Oxfordshire Country, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Peterborough
Email: ppe@cambridgeshire.gov.uk
In Peterborough, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Plymouth
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Plymouth Local Authority.
In Plymouth, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Portsmouth
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Portsmouth Local Authority.
In Portsmouth, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Reading
Email: pperequests@reading.gov.uk
In Reading, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Redcar and Cleveland
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Redcar and Cleveland Local Authority.
Richmond upon Thames
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Richmond upon Thames Local Authority.
In Richmond upon Thames, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Rochdale
In Rochdale, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
- supported housing staff
Rotherham
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Rotherham Local Authority.
In Rotherham, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Rutland
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Rutland Local Authority.
In Rutland, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Salford
Phone: 0161 793 3585
In Salford, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Sandwell
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Sandwell Local Authority.
Sefton
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Sefton Local Authority.
In Sefton, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Sheffield
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Sheffield Local Authority.
In Sheffield, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Shropshire
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Shropshire Local Authority.
In Shropshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Slough
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Slough Local Authority.
In Slough, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Solihull
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Solihull Local Authority.
In Solihull, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Somerset
Email: asccovid19@somerset.gov.uk
In Somerset, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
South Gloucestershire
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with South Gloucestershire Local Authority.
Southampton
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Southampton Local Authority.
In Southampton, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Southend-on-Sea
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Southend-on-Sea Local Authority.
In Southend-on-Sea, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
South Tyneside
In South Tyneside, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Southwark
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Southwark Local Authority.
In Southwark, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
St. Helens
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with St. Helens Local Authority.
Staffordshire County
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Staffordshire County Local Authority.
In Staffordshire County, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Stockport
Email: ppe19@stockport.gov.uk
Phone: 0161 217 6996
In Stockport, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Stockton-on-Tees
In Stockton-on-Tees, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Stoke-on-Trent
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Stoke-on-Trent Local Authority.
In Stoke-on-Trent, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Suffolk County
Email: ppe@suffolk.gov.uk
In Suffolk County, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Sunderland
In Sunderland, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Surrey County
Email: ppe@surreycc.gov.uk
In Surrey County area, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Surrey County’s registered eligible customers get a weekly order form sent to them and this is supplemented with an emergency order process.
Sutton
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Sutton Local Authority.
In Sutton, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Swindon
Email: ppe@swindon.gov.uk
In Swindon, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Tameside
Email: covid-19@tameside.gov.uk
In Tameside, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Telford and Wrekin
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Telford and Wrekin County Local Authority.
In Telford and Wrekin, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Thurrock
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Thurrock Local Authority.
In Thurrock, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Tower Hamlets
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Tower Hamlets Local Authority.
In Tower Hamlets, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Torbay
Email: foodhub@torbay.gov.uk or karen.bond@tda.uk.net
In Torbay, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Trafford
Email: covid-19@trafford.gov.uk
In Trafford, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Wakefield
Email: covid19ppe@wakefield.gov.uk
In Wakefield, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Walsall
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Walsall Local Authority.
Waltham Forest
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Waltham Forest Local Authority.
In Waltham Forest, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Wandsworth
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Wandsworth Local Authority.
In Wandsworth, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Warrington
Email: ppe@warrington.gov.uk
Phone: 01925 442 602
In Warrington, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Warwickshire
Email: cv19ppe@warwickshire.gov.uk (monitored Mon to Fri 9am to 5pm)
Website: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirusppe
In Warwickshire, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
West Berkshire
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with West Berkshire Local Authority.
In West Berkshire, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Westminster
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Westminster Local Authority.
In Westminster, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
West Sussex
Email: ppe@westsussex.gov.uk
In West Sussex, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Wigan
Email: pmmd@wigan.gov.uk
Phone: 01942 489 703 (business hours) or 01942 404 040 (out of hours)
In Wigan, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Wiltshire
In Wiltshire, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Windsor and Maidenhead
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Windsor and Maidenhead Local Authority.
Wirral
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Wirral Local Authority.
In Wirral, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Wokingham
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Wokingham Local Authority.
Wolverhampton (City of)
Email: ppe@wolverhampton.gov.uk
In Wolverhampton, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
Worcestershire County
Awaiting confirmation of contact details. In the meantime, get in touch with Worcestershire County Local Authority.
In Worcestershire County, PPE will be provided to the following services:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
York (City of) Council
Email: ppe@york.gov.uk
In York, the contact details above can be used to supply:
- local authorities (including children and adult social care workers)
- mental health community care
- personal assistants (LA, CCG commissioned and funded through personal health budgets)
- personal assistants funded through direct payments
- domestic violence refuges
- rough sleeping services
When to use the National Supply Disruption Response
If you cannot get PPE through any other route and have run out or will do so imminently, contact the National Supply Disruption Response (NSDR) on 0800 915 9964.