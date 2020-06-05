PPE portal: how to order COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE)

The PPE portal can be used by social care and primary care providers to get critical coronavirus (COVID-19) personal protective equipment ( PPE ).

Providers who can use the service will receive an email invitation to register.

The Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) has partnered with eBay, Clipper Logistics and Royal Mail to develop this service.

Who can use the portal

You can only log in and place an order if you’ve received an email invitation to register.

The PPE portal can be used by:

GPs

residential social care providers

domiciliary social care providers

pharmacies

dentists

orthodontists

optometrists

children’s care homes and secure homes

children’s residential special schools

community drug and alcohol services

residential drug and alcohol services

If you’re a provider in one of these categories, your invitation to register will be sent to your email account registered with Care Quality Commission ( CQC ), NHS Business Services Authority (BSA), NHS England or the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ). This email will be from ppe.dedicated.supply.channel@notifications.service.gov.uk.

Information about children’s social care providers is supplied to DHSC by the Department for Education.

Steps to getting free PPE

If you are eligible, you’ll receive an email invite to the PPE portal. Register with the email address the invite was sent to Receive a link to confirm registration Click on the link and create your password Order your weekly COVID-19 PPE PPE is delivered directly to the address supplied to us

When to use the portal

Eligible health and social care providers can use the portal to meet the extra need for PPE that has arisen as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You should not use the portal to order PPE for non-COVID-19 requirements. You should get this through your normal channels.

Help with using the portal

Call the customer service team on 0800 876 6802 if you have any questions about using the PPE portal, including, for example:

problems with registering

problems with ordering

if you believe you are eligible but have not been invited

The team is available from 7am to 7pm, 7 days a week to help resolve queries.

We may need to contact the Care Quality Commission ( CQC ), NHS Business Services Authority (BSA), NHS England or the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ) to help resolve queries.

Order limits

The current order limits for different types and sizes of eligible health and social care providers are listed below.

We’ll keep order limits under review to make sure these are based on the latest public health guidance, COVID-19 trends, PPE requirements modelling and analysis, and provider feedback.

GPs: order limits

GPs with fewer than 5,000 patients can order up to (per week):

200 IIR masks

200 aprons

400 gloves (200 pairs)

one bottle of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

100 visors

GPs with between 5,000 and 7,999 patients can order up to (per week):

400 IIR masks

400 aprons

800 gloves (400 pairs)

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

100 visors

GPs with between 8,000 and 10,999 patients can order up to (per week):

500 IIR masks

500 aprons

1,000 gloves (500 pairs)

4 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

100 visors

GPs with between 11,000 and 29,999 patients can order up to (per week):

1,100 IIR masks

1,100 aprons

2,200 gloves (1,100 pairs)

8 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

200 visors

GPs with 30,000 patients or more can order up to (per week):

4,000 IIR masks

3,000 aprons

6,000 gloves (3,000 pairs)

15 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

200 visors

Domiciliary care providers: order limits

Domiciliary care providers with fewer than 20 clients can order up to (per week):

200 IIR masks

400 aprons

800 gloves (400 pairs)

1 bottle of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

1 box of small hand hygiene (usually 24 bottles of 100ml)

200 visors

Domiciliary care providers with between 20 and 49 clients can order up to (per week):

800 IIR masks

800 aprons

1,600 gloves (800 pairs)

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

2 boxes of small hand hygiene (usually 24 bottles of 100ml)

200 visors

Domiciliary care providers with between 50 and 99 clients can order up to (per week):

2,000 IIR masks

2,000 aprons

4,000 gloves (2,000 pairs)

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

2 boxes of small hand hygiene (usually 24 bottles of 100ml)

200 visors

Domiciliary care providers with between 100 and 149 clients can order up to (per week):

2,000 IIR masks

3,000 aprons

6,000 gloves (3,000 pairs)

3 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

3 boxes of small hand hygiene (usually 24 bottles of 100ml)

200 visors

Domiciliary care providers with between 150 and 500 clients can order up to (per week):

4,000 IIR masks

3,000 aprons

6,000 gloves (3,000 pairs)

4 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

4 boxes of small hand hygiene (usually 24 bottles of 100ml)

200 visors

Domiciliary care providers with between 500 and 999 clients can order up to (per week):

6,000 IIR masks

7,000 aprons

12,000 gloves (6,000 pairs)

5 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

5 boxes of small hand hygiene (usually 24 bottles of 100ml)

200 visors

Domiciliary care providers with more than 1,000 clients can order up to (per week):

8,000 IIR masks

10,000 aprons

14,000 gloves (7,000 pairs)

5 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

5 boxes of small hand hygiene (usually 24 bottles of 100ml)

200 visors

Residential care homes: order limits

Residential care homes with fewer than 10 beds can order up to (per week):

200 IIR masks

400 aprons

800 gloves (400 pairs)

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

100 visors

Residential care homes with between 10 and 24 beds can order up to (per week):

300 IIR masks

1,200 aprons

2,400 gloves (1,200 pairs)

4 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

200 visors

Residential care homes with between 25 and 49 beds can order up to (per week):

500 IIR masks

2,000 aprons

4,000 gloves (2,000 pairs)

6 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

200 visors

Residential care homes with between 50 and 99 beds can order up to (per week):

1,000 IIR masks

5,000 aprons

8,000 gloves (4,000 pairs)

8 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

200 visors

Residential care homes with 100 or more beds can order up to (per week):

2,000 IIR masks

7,000 aprons

12,000 gloves (6,000 pairs)

10 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

200 visors

Pharmacies: order limits

Pharmacies with fewer than 5 staff can order up to (per week):

100 IIR masks

100 aprons

400 gloves (200 pairs)

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Pharmacies with between 5 and 9 staff can order up to (per week):

150 IIR masks

100 aprons

400 gloves (200 pairs)

3 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Pharmacies with between 10 and 14 staff can order up to (per week):

250 IIR masks

100 aprons

600 gloves (300 pairs)

4 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Pharmacies with 15 or more staff can order up to (per week):

400 IIR masks

200 aprons

800 gloves (400 pairs)

6 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Dentists: order limits

Dentists should calculate their number of units of dental activity ( UDAs ) plus (number of units of orthodontic activity ( UOAs ), if any, multiplied by 1.5) per practice per year. For example, a practice that carries out 2,000 UDAs and 1,000 UOAs per year should report 2,000 plus (1,000 multiplied by 1.5) to get a composite metric of 3,500.

Dentists that annually undertake less than 3,000 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

100 IIR masks

50 FFP masks

200 aprons

800 gloves (400 pairs)

100 visors

one box of gowns (usually 100 per box)

one bottle of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Dentists that undertake between 3,000 and 5,999 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

300 IIR masks

50 FFP masks

200 aprons

800 gloves (400 pairs)

100 visors

one box of gowns (usually 100 per box)

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Dentists that annually undertake between 6,000 and 11,999 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

500 IIR masks

100 FFP masks

400 aprons

1,600 gloves (800 pairs)

100 visors

one box of gowns (usually 100 per box)

4 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Dentists that annually undertake between 12,000 and 17,999 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

800 IIR masks

200 FFP masks

800 aprons

3,000 gloves (1,500 pairs)

100 visors

2 boxes of gowns (usually 100 per box)

4 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Dentists that annually undertake between 18,000 and 23,999 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

1,000 IIR masks

200 FFP masks

1,000 aprons

4,000 gloves (2,000 pairs)

200 visors

2 boxes of gowns (usually 100 per box)

6 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Dentists that annually undertake between 24,000 and 29,999 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

1,500 IIR masks

200 FFP masks

1,200 aprons

5,000 gloves (2,500 pairs)

200 visors

2 boxes of gowns (usually 100 per box)

8 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Dentists that annually undertake between 30,000 and 35,999 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

2,000 IIR masks

200 FFP masks

1,500 aprons

6,000 gloves (3,000 pairs)

200 visors

2 boxes of gowns (usually 100 per box)

10 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Dentists that undertake 36,000 or more of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

2,500 IIR masks

200 FFP masks

2,000 aprons

8,000 gloves (4,000 pairs)

200 visors

3 boxes of gowns (usually 100 per box)

10 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Orthodontists: order limits

Orthodontists should calculate their number of units of orthodontic activity ( UOAs ) plus (number of units of dental activity (ODAs), if any, multiplied by 0.66) per practice per year. For example, a practice that undertakes 2,000 UOAs and 1,500 UDAs per year should report 2,000 plus (1,500 multiplied by 0.66) to get a composite metric of 2,990.

Orthodontists that annually undertake less than 3,000 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

300 IIR masks

50 FFP masks

200 aprons

800 gloves (400 pairs)

100 visors

one box of gowns (usually 100 per box)

one bottle of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Orthodontists that undertake between 3,000 and 5,999 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

300 IIR masks

50 FFP masks

200 aprons

800 gloves (400 pairs)

100 visors

one box of gowns (usually 100 per box)

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Orthodontists that annually undertake between 6,000 and 11,999 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

600 IIR masks

50 FFP masks

400 aprons

1,600 gloves (800 pairs)

100 visors

one box of gowns (usually 100 per box)

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Orthodontists that annually undertake between 12,000 and 17,999 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

800 IIR masks

100 FFP masks

600 aprons

2,500 gloves (1,250 pairs)

100 visors

one box of gowns (usually 100 per box)

4 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Orthodontists that annually undertake between 18,000 and 23,999 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

1,200 IIR masks

100 FFP masks

800 aprons

3,500 gloves (1,750 pairs)

100 visors

one box of gowns (usually 100 per box)

6 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Orthodontists that annually undertake between 24,000 and 29,999 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

1,500 IIR masks

200 FFP masks

1,200 aprons

5,000 gloves (2,500 pairs)

200 visors

2 boxes of gowns (usually 100 per box)

8 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Orthodontists that annually undertake between 30,000 and 35,999 of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

2,000 IIR masks

200 FFP masks

1,500 aprons

6,000 gloves (3,000 pairs)

200 visors

2 boxes of gowns (usually 100 per box)

10 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Orthodontists that undertake 36,000 or more of the composite metric can order up to (per week):

2,500 IIR masks

200 FFP masks

2,000 aprons

8,000 gloves (4,000 pairs)

200 visors

3 boxes of gowns (usually 100 per box)

10 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Optometrists: order limits

Optometrists that carry out fewer than 5 sight tests daily can order up to (per week):

100 IIR masks

100 aprons

100 gloves (50 pairs)

100 visors

one bottle of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Optometrists that carry out between 5 and 9 sight tests daily can order up to (per week):

200 IIR masks

200 aprons

200 gloves (100 pairs)

100 visors

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Optometrists that carry out between 10 and 14 sight tests daily can order up to (per week):

200 IIR masks

200 aprons

300 gloves (150 pairs)

100 visors

4 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Optometrists that carry out 15 or more sight tests daily can order up to (per week):

500 IIR masks

300 aprons

800 gloves (400 pairs)

100 visors

6 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Children’s care homes and secure homes: order limits

Children’s care homes and secure homes that have fewer than 15 children’s places can order up to (per week):

50 IIR masks

100 aprons

100 gloves (50 pairs)

100 visors

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Children’s care homes and secure homes that have more than 15 children’s places can order up to (per week):

100 IIR masks

200 aprons

400 gloves (100 pairs)

100 visors

4 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Children’s residential special schools: order limits

All children’s residential special schools can order up to (per week):

50 IIR masks

100 aprons

100 gloves (50 pairs)

100 visors

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

Community drug and alcohol services: order limits

Community drug and alcohol services with fewer than 100 clients can order up to (per week):

100 IIR masks

100 aprons

200 gloves (100 pairs)

one bottle of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

100 visors

Community drug and alcohol services with between 101 and 500 clients can order up to (per week):

100 IIR masks

100 aprons

200 gloves (100 pairs)

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

100 visors

Community drug and alcohol services with between 501 and 1,000 clients can order up to (per week):

200 IIR masks

200 aprons

400 gloves (200 pairs)

4 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

100 visors

Community drug and alcohol services with between 1,001 and 1,500 clients can order up to (per week):

400 IIR masks

400 aprons

800 gloves (400 pairs)

6 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

200 visors

Community drug and alcohol services with over 1,500 clients can order up to (per week):

800 IIR masks

800 aprons

1,600 gloves (800 pairs)

8 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

200 visors

Residential drug and alcohol services: order limits

Residential drug and alcohol services with fewer than 10 beds can order up to (per week):

200 IIR masks

400 aprons

800 gloves (400 pairs)

2 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

100 visors

Residential drug and alcohol services with between 10 and 24 beds can order up to (per week):

300 IIR masks

600 aprons

1,200 gloves (600 pairs)

3 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

100 visors

Residential drug and alcohol services with between 25 and 49 beds can order up to (per week):

400 IIR masks

600 aprons

1,200 gloves (600 pairs)

4 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

100 visors

Residential drug and alcohol services with between 50 and 99 beds can order up to (per week):

600 IIR masks

1,200 aprons

2,200 gloves (1,100 pairs)

6 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

200 visors

Residential drug and alcohol services with 100 or more beds can order up to (per week):

800 IIR masks

2,000 aprons

3,600 gloves (1,800 pairs)

8 bottles of hand hygiene (usually 500ml)

200 visors

Delivery times and cost

PPE ordered from the portal is free of charge.

Orders will be delivered by Royal Mail within 5 days.

Some orders will require more than one box and may be received as multiple deliveries.

PPE standards

All PPE offered on the portal meets UK government quality standards.

You can find more information on PPE standards at Public Health England’s COVID-19 PPE hub and NHS guidance on supply and use of Personal Protective Equipment ( PPE ) and other supplies.

When to use local resilience forums

You can now get all the COVID-19 PPE you need from the PPE portal.

However, PPE from local resilience forums ( LRFs ) can be made available on the basis of clinical need, for example a demonstrable spike in local COVID-19 cases or temporary difficulties in accessing other distribution channels.

All other adult social care services not supplied by the PPE portal will be able to access PPE through their LRFs or local authorities, depending on local arrangements.

Other providers who are not invited to use the portal should continue using their LRFs if they cannot get the PPE they need through wholesaler routes.

For business-as-usual and non-clinical grade PPE needs all providers should continue accessing their normal supply routes.

When to use the National Supply Disruption Response

If you cannot get PPE through any other route and have run out or will do so imminently, contact the National Supply Disruption Response (NSDR) on 0800 915 9964.

Call the customer service team on 0800 876 6802 if you have any questions about using the PPE portal.

The team is available from 7am to 7pm, 7 days a week, to help resolve your queries.