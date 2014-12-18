Medicines: register as a broker

Overview

To be registered as a broker by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ), you must comply with good distribution practice ( GDP ) and pass regular GDP inspections of your site.

A UK-based company that independently negotiates the selling or buying medicines on the behalf of another company must be registered as a broker. A broker does not:

buy or sell the products

own the products

physically handle the products

Wholesale dealers who want to broker medicines must also register.

You can only broker a medicinal product that has a licence (marketing authorisation).

The MHRA publishes the UK broker register.

Apply to register as a broker of medicines

Apply for registration as a broker on MHRA Submissions.

The registration process

Your application will be sent to the MHRA and should take 90 working days to process.

The MHRA may:

check the identities of the ‘broker’ and other named staff

contact you to arrange for an inspection of your site(s) (the inspection process is similar to that for good distribution practice ( GDP ) and you will be asked to prepare information in advance)

interview members of your staff

If there is a requirement for an inspector to conduct an onsite inspection, shortly after the inspection you will receive a letter, with details of any issues raised. When the inspector is satisfied that these issues have been addressed, the MHRA will publish the information on a publicly accessible UK register.

All GDP certificates for UK-based companies are published on the MHRA -GMDP or for certificates issued prior to 1 January 2021, on the EUDRAGMDP website

Tell the MHRA if the details of your original registration changes using MHRA Submissions.

It takes 30 working days to process these changes, which are known as ‘variations’.

In some cases, the MHRA will carry out an inspection and the process takes 90 working days.

To request removal from the register, email pcl@mhra.gov.uk

Fees and payment

The fee payable depends on the number of sites you are registering in your application.

Broker registration Fee New application for registration as a Broker £3157 Additional fee if the risk assessment triggers an inspection £582 Inspection £1936 Standard variation £257 Assessment of the Annual Compliance Report £257 Annual Compliance where a variation is required £514

Make a payment to the MHRA

Email: pcl@mhra.gov.uk

Telephone: 020 3080 6844