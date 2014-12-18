Notice

Register of brokers authorised to deal in human medicines

Current listing of UK brokers authorised to broker human medicines, including company name, registration and address.

Published 18 December 2014
Last updated 3 January 2020 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Register of brokers authorised to deal in human medicines

PDF, 161KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

A publicly available UK register for national health regulators in other European Economic Area (EEA) member states to check who is an authorised broker in the UK.

See how to register as a broker.

Contact

Process licensing (PcL) enquiry line

10 South Colonnade
London
E14 4PU

Users of the PCL Portal for:
• Wholesale Distribution Authorisations
• Active Substance Registrations
• EU Common Logo Registrations
• Broker Registrations

For enquiries from manufacturing and wholesale dealer licence holders, brokers and active substance manufacturers, importers and disitributors (and their representatives) about their licences.

Last updated 3 January 2020
