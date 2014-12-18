Notice
Register of brokers authorised to deal in human medicines
Current listing of UK brokers authorised to broker human medicines, including company name, registration and address.
Documents
Details
A publicly available UK register for national health regulators in other European Economic Area (EEA) member states to check who is an authorised broker in the UK.
See how to register as a broker.
Contact
Process licensing (PcL) enquiry line
10 South Colonnade
London
E14 4PU
Email pcl@mhra.gov.uk
Telephone 020 3080 6844
Users of the PCL Portal for:
• Wholesale Distribution Authorisations
• Active Substance Registrations
• EU Common Logo Registrations
• Broker Registrations
For enquiries from manufacturing and wholesale dealer licence holders, brokers and active substance manufacturers, importers and disitributors (and their representatives) about their licences.
Last updated 3 January 2020
