Make a complaint about the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS)
What to do if you’re unhappy with the way your Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS) membership has been managed.
Before you make a complaint
Let us know if you’re unhappy with the way your pension scheme membership has been managed before you make a complaint. We’re happy to put right any mistakes.
Making an informal enquiry, or formal complaint, does not affect your statutory right to have your dispute heard under our internal dispute resolution process (IDRP).
What you can make a complaint about
All complaints are handled through our internal dispute resolution process (IDRP).
You can make a complaint through IDRP if you disagree with a decision or action taken by the scheme administrator. For example, if:
- the scheme administrator has done something they should not, or they have not done something they should
- there have been unreasonable delays
- the scheme administrator has provided incorrect information
- you’re dissatisfied with a decision made by the scheme administrators
- you believe that we have not followed the scheme rules
If your complaint is about a tier award, our tier award factsheet explains how we determine your entitlement.
What you cannot make a complaint about
We cannot help with complaints about:
- pay or employment issues
- other armed forces benefits – for example, the War Pension Scheme or the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
- challenges to the rules of the scheme
Who can make a complaint
You can make a complaint if you:
- are a member of AFPS
- get a pension from AFPS
- are the widow, widower, or surviving civil partner or nominated partner of a pension member
- are the child of a member or prospective member
- are a pension credit member – for example, a former spouse or civil partner who becomes a member of AFPS in their own right following a court order
You can also complain if you believe you have an entitlement to an armed forces pension.
Ask someone to make a complaint on your behalf
You can nominate someone else to make a complaint on your behalf.
This person is known as your representative. You must give your representative signed, written consent for them to make a complaint for you.
Make a complaint about AFPS
Complete our online complaint form.
Other ways to make a complaint
You can also make a complaint by email or post. Include the following information:
- your name, phone number, email address (if you have one) and postal address
- what you want to make a complaint about
- how you would like us to put things right
- any evidence to support your complaint
- whether you’ve been in touch with the Veterans Welfare Service
If you’re making a complaint on behalf of someone else, you should also include:
- the name of the pension member you’re representing
- signed permission from them to act on their behalf
Email your complaint to dbs-afpsi-authority@mod.gov.uk
Or post it to:
Armed Forces Pension Schemes Manager
Veterans UK
Mail Point 610
Kentigern House
65 Brown Street
Glasgow G2 8EX
What happens next
Your complaint will be sent to a desk officer to carry out a full investigation. They’ll contact you if they need more information.
After their investigation, the desk officer will present your case to a deciding officer. This is a senior manager who’ll make a final decision on your complaint.
We’ll write to you to confirm the outcome and include a full explanation of our decision.
We aim to conclude complaints within 60 working days. However, due to increased demand, we’re currently unable to meet this timescale. This means your complaint may take longer to resolve.
We consider all cases in date order to make sure the process is fair and no-one waits longer than necessary. We’ll keep you informed as your case progresses.
What you can expect our decision to contain
Where possible, we’ll:
- tell you if your complaint has been accepted or rejected
- respond to all aspects of the complaint
- explain the reasons for the decision
- refer to any scheme rules we have applied when making the decision
- refer to any relevant legislation, such as the Finance Act
- apologise for any error and explain what we will do to put matters right
If you are not satisfied with the outcome of our decision
You cannot appeal against the final AFPS decision. If you disagree with the outcome, you can get advice or help from the Pensions Ombudsman. This includes an external independent review.
Contact the Pensions Ombudsman
Telephone: 0800 917 4487
The Pensions Ombudsman
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
E14 4PU
If you need help
You can contact AFPS in the following ways:
Telephone: Veterans UK Helpline - 0800 085 3600 (overseas +44 141 224 3600)
Mail Point 610
Kentigern House
65 Brown Street
Glasgow
G2 8EX