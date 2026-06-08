Make a complaint about the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS)

Before you make a complaint

Let us know if you’re unhappy with the way your pension scheme membership has been managed before you make a complaint. We’re happy to put right any mistakes.

Making an informal enquiry, or formal complaint, does not affect your statutory right to have your dispute heard under our internal dispute resolution process ( IDRP ).

What you can make a complaint about

All complaints are handled through our internal dispute resolution process ( IDRP ).

You can make a complaint through IDRP if you disagree with a decision or action taken by the scheme administrator. For example, if:

the scheme administrator has done something they should not, or they have not done something they should

there have been unreasonable delays

the scheme administrator has provided incorrect information

you’re dissatisfied with a decision made by the scheme administrators

you believe that we have not followed the scheme rules

If your complaint is about a tier award, our tier award factsheet explains how we determine your entitlement.

What you cannot make a complaint about

We cannot help with complaints about:

pay or employment issues

other armed forces benefits – for example, the War Pension Scheme or the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme

challenges to the rules of the scheme

Who can make a complaint

You can make a complaint if you:

are a member of AFPS

get a pension from AFPS

are the widow, widower, or surviving civil partner or nominated partner of a pension member

are the child of a member or prospective member

are a pension credit member – for example, a former spouse or civil partner who becomes a member of AFPS in their own right following a court order

You can also complain if you believe you have an entitlement to an armed forces pension.

Ask someone to make a complaint on your behalf

You can nominate someone else to make a complaint on your behalf.

This person is known as your representative. You must give your representative signed, written consent for them to make a complaint for you.

Make a complaint about AFPS

Complete our online complaint form.

Other ways to make a complaint

You can also make a complaint by email or post. Include the following information:

your name, phone number, email address (if you have one) and postal address

what you want to make a complaint about

how you would like us to put things right

any evidence to support your complaint

whether you’ve been in touch with the Veterans Welfare Service

If you’re making a complaint on behalf of someone else, you should also include:

the name of the pension member you’re representing

signed permission from them to act on their behalf

Email your complaint to dbs-afpsi-authority@mod.gov.uk

Or post it to:

Armed Forces Pension Schemes Manager

Veterans UK

Mail Point 610

Kentigern House

65 Brown Street

Glasgow G2 8EX

What happens next

Your complaint will be sent to a desk officer to carry out a full investigation. They’ll contact you if they need more information.

After their investigation, the desk officer will present your case to a deciding officer. This is a senior manager who’ll make a final decision on your complaint.

We’ll write to you to confirm the outcome and include a full explanation of our decision.

We aim to conclude complaints within 60 working days. However, due to increased demand, we’re currently unable to meet this timescale. This means your complaint may take longer to resolve.

We consider all cases in date order to make sure the process is fair and no-one waits longer than necessary. We’ll keep you informed as your case progresses.

What you can expect our decision to contain

Where possible, we’ll:

tell you if your complaint has been accepted or rejected

respond to all aspects of the complaint

explain the reasons for the decision

refer to any scheme rules we have applied when making the decision

refer to any relevant legislation, such as the Finance Act

apologise for any error and explain what we will do to put matters right

If you are not satisfied with the outcome of our decision

You cannot appeal against the final AFPS decision. If you disagree with the outcome, you can get advice or help from the Pensions Ombudsman. This includes an external independent review.

The Pensions Ombudsman

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

E14 4PU

If you need help

You can contact AFPS in the following ways: