Dstl research and funding priorities

The unprecedented increase in the defence budget will mean around £6.6 billion funding for research and development, including around £1 billion extra on science and technology over the next 4 years.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory ( Dstl ) is calling upon the best minds from science, technology, engineering, innovation, and academia to work with its world-class teams to deliver on the most ambitious programme in its 20 year history.

This page explains Dstl ’s priorities for the next 4 years, predominantly covering the technology areas where there will be extra funding and new collaboration opportunities for industry and academia.

These priorities were set out at our Supercharging Science virtual event on 22 July 2021. You’ll find presentations and videos from the event as part of this guide.

Supercharging Science: opening session

Supercharging Science - working with Dstl as part of the UK science superpower.

This session explained the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) and Dstl ’s strategies for delivering science and technology and to kickstart engagement with industry and academia following announcement of increased investment by the UK government.

It included top level briefings from:

Doug Umbers

Dr Nick Joad

Andy Bell

Artificial intelligence, autonomy and robotics

Artificial intelligence ( AI )

Dstl de-mystifies AI . We help MOD understand how it can responsibly and ethically adopt AI in order to deter and de-escalate conflict, save lives and reduce harm.

There will be approximately £80m funding for our AI programme in the coming 4 years.

AI technology areas of interests

Architectures and standard Open architectures Data centric security

Broad AI Advanced AI algorithms Going beyond ‘narrow AI ’ AI at the edge Low size-weight power Novel AI hardware solutions Trustworthy and safe AI systems Test and evaluation Verification and validation Robustness

Human machine teaming Human-in-systems Human machine interfaces AI ethics

Data sparse learning Few/one/zero shot learning Data efficient learning



To make contact with or to sign up to updates from the AI team, email ai_lab@dstl.gov.uk

Future events: AI Fest 4 takes place 12 to 13 October 2021. Register by emailing ai_lab@dstl.gov.uk

Robotics and autonomous systems

In this area MOD is seeking to advance autonomy to enable tasks that are ‘dull, dirty, dangerous, distant, demanding, and distributed’.

We anticipate the funding in this area to be in the region of £30 to £40 million a year over the next 5 years.

Key challenges include:

Reduced human burden

Enhanced combat mass

Improve tempo and agility

Decrease risk and casualties

Improve operational efficiency

Science and technology futures

This programme aims to ensure defence is better prepared for the future through revitalised investment in S&T Futures activity. It identifies potential, incubates and rapidly tests hypotheses, and promotes emerging insights into generation-after-next science and technology.

There is funding of £19m for financial year 2021 to 2022 with between 40% and 60% contracted to industry and academia.

Futures technology areas of interest

A broad range of emerging and generation after next science and technology, including:

Autonomous systems and robots

Power and energy storage

Artificial intelligence

Sensors

We also need to understand the implications of future science and technology:

Large global trends

The interests of our allies and adversaries

Research and development activity by other sectors

Ethical, moral and legal implications

Space

Space has its most substantive defence investment since the 1970s. Industry and academia will be critical if the UK is to deliver on its ambitious agenda.

MOD is investing around £5 billion over the next decade to enhance satellite communications capabilities through the Skynet programme but also a further £1.4 billion in the acquisition and development of new initiatives.

Defence will carry out more space related science activity, research and development, and operational concept demonstrators.

Space technology areas of interest

Space situational awareness

The space environment

Space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance

Space control and resilience

Military satellite communications

Satellite launch, infrastructure and operations

Space architectures and advice

Space-based positioning, navigation and timing

Cyber resilience

Video Watch Transforming cyber resilience

Presentation Transforming cyber resilience ODP , 1.47MB This file is in an OpenDocument format

Cyber defence science and technology provides innovative, agile and timely outcomes to support MOD and UK Government delivering cyber resilience.

The programme has funding of around £75m over the next 4 years with a focus on:

Non-conventional IT systems

Working with severe constraints in bandwidth, power or space

Cyber resilience technology areas of interest

Safe-by-default programming language

Secure-by-design hardware

Context aware decision making

Human-machine teaming

Autonomous decision making

Reinforcement learning in cyber

Hosted environments

Simulation

Automated recovery

Quantum communications and networking

Data centric security

Low power compute

You can contact the cyber transformation team by emailing CD_enhancement@dstl.gov.uk

Underwater

Underwater is a vitally important domain for defence. The world is increasingly visible and interconnected. But underwater is large, harsh and varied. Traditional systems are not effective underwater and it is a great place to hide - for us and our adversaries.

Challenge areas

Underwater defensive aids

Environmental understanding

Uncrewed systems and autonomy

Machine learning and artificial intelligence

Signature mitigation and control

Underwater command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (known as C4I)

Propulsors

Concepts and integration

Decision making

Underwater survivability

Sensing

Underwater weapons

Energetics

Video Watch The future is explosive

Presentation The future is explosive ODP , 23.4MB This file is in an OpenDocument format

Energetics covers propellants, explosives and pyrotechnics.

It is a critical and underpinning technology across defence and security. They are fundamental to virtually all weapons systems. They are usually sub components of a bigger system and are often regarded as a mature technology, therefore research into them over previous decades had been in decline.

As the mission and system requirements change, energetic material components need to evolve with them such as miniaturisation, tougher environments, longer service life, reduced through life costs.

Around £9 million funding for industry and academia is expected to be invested over 4 years to accelerate the discovery and delivery of new energetic materials through the Advanced Energetic Materials project.

Key requirement areas

New weapons

Disposal

Novel materials

Novel manufacturing

Novel diagnostics - trials and evaluation

Explosive ordnance disposals

Security of supply

National security and support to operations

Key challenges

Maintaining the military advantage

Smaller, faster, cheaper

New energetics

Technical themes

Accelerating discovery of new explosive molecules

Accelerating synthesis using machines

Novel and alternative chemical synthesis approaches

Novel and alternative biological synthesis approaches

Weapons

Weapons are a core means for defence to achieve its purpose to protect the people of the United Kingdom, to prevent conflict, and to be ready to fight our enemies.

Weapons and weapons systems are a significant enduring capability where emerging technologies can give the UK an edge over adversaries in the future.

Areas of interest

Driving missile technologies

Survivable weapons

Performance effectiveness

Weapons technology maturation and assurance

Energy weapons

Tactical weapons

Priority areas

High speed and hypersonic systems Aerodynamic and aerothermal environment Guidance technologies for high speed systems Sensing Effects Performance modelling and simulation

Directed energy Smaller, lighter, robust and reliable systems Propagation and effects of energy weapons Protection against energy weapons Investigate new and alternative technologies

Cooperative weapons Hardware Software Datalinks Tactics development



How to work with or sell to Dstl

Video Watch How to work with or sell to Dstl

In this session, Dstl ’s commercial team explain how potential suppliers from academia and industry can work with or sell to Dstl . The session also includes a briefing on acquisition reform, routes to market, and a briefing by the Defence and Security Accelerator ( DASA ) which includes funding opportunities.

