Department of Health and Social Care general enquiries

Complaints

The way services are provided is a matter for the local NHS, and matters concerning those services need to be resolved by the organisation responsible. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and its ministers cannot intervene in, or comment on, individual cases.

For complaints and general feedback about hospitals, GP practices and other NHS services including dentistry, pharmacists and mental health service, see feedback and complaints about NHS services.

For complaints about adult social care services, contact the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

For complaints and queries about children’s social care services, contact the Department for Education.

For complaints and queries about NHS penalty charges, Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme payments and help with health costs, contact the NHS Business Services Authority.

If you have a complaint or query about any health and care services in Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales, you should raise this with the appropriate government:

Complaints about DHSC

We can only handle complaints about the work, staff and levels of service provided by the Department of Health and Social Care. See the complaints procedure for information on how to make a formal complaint about DHSC.

Work experience

DHSC is currently unable to offer work experience placements. However, opportunities may be available with other government departments or the NHS. See:

Benefits

For matters relating to benefits, including health-related benefits, please direct your query to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Housing

Concerns about housing, including living conditions that you feel are affecting your health, should be raised with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Other enquiries

To apply for a Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), get an NHS prescription prepayment certificate or check if you can get help with health costs, go to the NHS Business Services Authority website.

If the information provided above does not answer your enquiry, please contact DHSC at dhsc.publicenquiries@dhsc.gov.uk.