Official Statistics
Seasonal flu vaccine uptake in healthcare workers: winter 2018 to 2019
Report on the uptake of seasonal influenza vaccine in frontline health care workers (HCWs) during the 2018 to 2019 influenza vaccination programme in England.
Documents
Details
Report containing data collected for the final survey of frontline healthcare workers.
The data reflects cumulative vaccinations administered during the period of 1 September 2018 to 28 February 2019 (inclusive).
Data is presented at a national, NHS England local team, and individual trust level. NHS local teams have provided information on behalf of primary care and independent sector healthcare providers.
The report is aimed at professionals directly involved in the delivery of the influenza vaccine, including:
- frontline healthcare workers
- local NHS England teams
- government organisations
- researchers
The report is accompanied by a pre-release access list.