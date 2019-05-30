Official Statistics

Seasonal flu vaccine uptake in healthcare workers: winter 2018 to 2019

Report on the uptake of seasonal influenza vaccine in frontline health care workers (HCWs) during the 2018 to 2019 influenza vaccination programme in England.

Published 30 May 2019
Public Health England

Documents

Seasonal influenza vaccine uptake in healthcare workers (HCWs) in England: winter season 2018 to 2019

PDF, 1.88MB, 67 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Seasonal flu vaccine data uptake amongst front-line care workers

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 83.3KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Report containing data collected for the final survey of frontline healthcare workers.

The data reflects cumulative vaccinations administered during the period of 1 September 2018 to 28 February 2019 (inclusive).

Data is presented at a national, NHS England local team, and individual trust level. NHS local teams have provided information on behalf of primary care and independent sector healthcare providers.

The report is aimed at professionals directly involved in the delivery of the influenza vaccine, including:

  • frontline healthcare workers
  • local NHS England teams
  • government organisations
  • researchers

The report is accompanied by a pre-release access list.

