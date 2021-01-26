Official Statistics

PPE deliveries (England): 18 January to 24 January 2021

Experimental statistics showing the latest number of personal protective equipment (PPE) items distributed for use by health and social care services in England.

Published 26 January 2021
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Experimental statistics – personal protective equipment distributed for use by health and social care services in England: 18 January to 24 January 2021

HTML

Weekly PPE data

ODS, 93.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

These experimental statistics about PPE items distributed for use by health and social care services in England include a breakdown of deliveries by PPE item.

The ‘Weekly PPE data’ attachment gives a more detailed breakdown of daily PPE deliveries from 18 January to 24 January 2021.

Published 26 January 2021

