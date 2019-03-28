Official Statistics
Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 2019
This publication provides summary statistics on deaths which occurred whilst on training and exercise in the UK armed forces since 1 January 2000.
Documents
Details
This official statistic provides summary information on deaths among UK regular armed forces personnel and ‘on duty’ reservists that occurred whilst on training and exercise from 1 January 2000 to 31 August 2019.
This information was previously published as an Official Statistic on 27 March 2018.
